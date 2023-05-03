Greg Gutfeld Gives Amazing Defense of Tucker Carlson, Calls His Haters 'Hall Monitor Failures'

Some of Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News colleagues don’t intend to throw him under the bus after his hasty departure from the cable news network.

“The Five” host and Fox mainstay Greg Gutfeld defended Carlson after unflattering studio leaks published by the leftist group Media Matters sought to depict his peer in a negative light.

Gutfeld defended Tucker in a Tuesday tweet, likening Media Matters to high school hall monitors.

“[A]pparently everyone understands nonsense banter between segments except for hall monitor failures bitterly chronicling the lives of the far more successful,” he wrote.

apparently everyone understands nonsense banter between segments except for hall monitor failures bitterly chronicling the lives of the far more successful https://t.co/HkwFTgIub6 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 2, 2023

Carlson can be seen bantering and exchanging off-color humor in the leaks, using language that his critics object to.

The since-canned host said that he relied on his older female viewers to “assess” his appearance in one leaked clip — a remark that Media Matters is framing against him.

3. On-set, Carlson tells someone off-camera, “I can never assess my appearance. I wait for my postmenopausal fans to weigh in on that.” pic.twitter.com/GmuwSomWDI — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

Carlson walks back mild locker room talk in another leaked off-air clip — going on to directly curse Media Matters as he was aware the leftist group has access to his studio footage.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

2. After describing an unnamed woman to someone off camera as “yummy,” Carlson says, “just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird… Hey, Media Matters for America, go fuck yourself!” pic.twitter.com/xxefGaW9SX — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

In an earlier segment following Tucker’s firing, Gutfeld playfully suggested that Carlson would himself run for president in 2024 — a remark that suggests the high-profile host considers himself in Carlson’s corner, even though he’s no longer at Fox.

Jeanine Pirro quickly pivoted to a commercial break after Gutfeld’s remark.

Greg Gutfeld joked that Tucker Carlson is running for president, and Jeanine Pirro pulled them over to a commercial break with the quickness. pic.twitter.com/Te4MUfn12Z — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 24, 2023

Some of Tucker’s fans — who oppose his firing from Fox — said that the Media Matters clips make Carlson appear more relatable and endearing.

Media Matters gave us a glimpse at a human Tucker Carlson and its awesome. If their goal was to make him look bad, they did exactly the opposite. — Matt (@MattPhillips22) May 2, 2023

Some conservative critics of Fox News have accused elements within the media company of leaking the clips to Media Matters in a bid to sully Carlson’s reputation.

Representatives for Fox have staunchly denied these allegations, accusing former host Megyn Kelly of expressing an “outright lie” in repeating them, according to Real Clear Politics.

Carlson’s received big-dollar offers from media companies hoping to partner with the longtime host, although his own plans for his future aren’t clear.

