Greg Gutfeld Rips 'Socially Inept Dork' Eric Swalwell After Democrat's Odd Bench Press Challenge

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld roasted Rep. Eric Swalwell after the California Democrat challenged the comedian to a bench pressing challenge Wednesday.

On Sunday, Swalwell posted a video of himself at the gym doing the bench press, prompting many viewers — Gutfeld among them — to bash the lawmaker.

“I should be working right now,” Swalwell wrote on the social media platform X. “But Republicans shut down Congress. So instead, I’m pumping iron at the gym.”

I should be working right now. But Republicans shut down Congress. So instead, I’m pumping iron at the gym. pic.twitter.com/uNRPah17wh — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 28, 2025

During Tuesday’s “Gutfeld!” segment, the comedian joked about Swalwell, calling him a “Democrat weenie” and making fun of his bench pressing ability.

“With a bench press like that, no one will mind if you use the women’s locker room,” Gutfeld said.







Evidently, Gutfeld’s jabs got under Swalwell’s skin, as the congressman challenged him on X the next day.

“Here’s a deal for @Gutfeldfox. (Never heard of him til he spent 8 mins criticizing what I bench press),” Swalwell wrote on Wednesday.

“The deal: if tough guy benches more than me for 10 reps I’ll leave Congress. If not, he leaves Fox News. I’ll give Greg 48 hrs to accept, then I’m calling him GUTLESSfeld,” Swalwell wrote.

Here’s a deal for @Gutfeldfox. (Never heard of him til he spent 8 mins criticizing what I bench press)🤔 *The deal: if tough guy benches more than me for 10 reps I’ll leave Congress. If not, he leaves Fox News. I’ll give Greg 48 hrs to accept, then I’m calling him GUTLESSfeld 🤝 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 30, 2025

The next day, Gutfeld fired back with jokes about Swalwell’s affair with a Chinese spy, called him a “socially inept dork,” and joked about the time the Democrat farted on television.

“Thanks for the offer, fart man, but I’m afraid I’m not going to be your ticket out of irrelevance. I’m busy lifting other things: America’s spirits, Fox News ratings, and Dana [Perino], so she can reach a door knob,” he said during Thursday’s episode of “Gutfeld!”

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

On Friday, Swalwell posted another clip of Gutfeld in which Fox News host Jesse Watters joked about the bench pressing saga on a segment of “The Five.”

“Even Jesse Watters admits I could bench more than Guttlessfeld,” Swalwell wrote on X.

Even Jesse Watters admits I could bench more than Guttlessfeld. pic.twitter.com/iPpDVkSfQc — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 1, 2025

“Swalwell was literally on a bench, and he still can’t bench,” Gutfeld said in the segment.

“Probably more than you,” Watters replied.

