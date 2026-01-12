Renee Good's Partner Could Be Prosecuted for Domestic Terrorism: Fox News Legal Analyst

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said on Monday that Rebecca Good may have committed a serious crime during the Jan. 7 Immigration and Customs Enforcement incident in Minneapolis that left her lesbian partner, Renee Good, dead.

Rebecca Good appeared to try to enter the passenger side of the car Renee Good was driving and seemed to shout, “Drive, baby, drive” right before the woman accelerated toward an ICE agent and was fatally shot.

Jarrett told “Fox & Friends” host Lawrence Jones that Rebecca Good may have engaged in “aiding and abetting fleeing police with a domestic terrorism motive.”

🚨NEW: Gregg Jarrett flags *POTENTIAL CRIME* Renee Good’s wife committed during Minnesota ICE incident🚨 “Her wife was saying, ‘Drive, baby, drive!’ Well, that could be aiding and abetting fleeing police with a domestic terrorism motive.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/FqBwkCJLYn — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) January 12, 2026

“It is true that [Renee Good] impeded the officers, and they have footage of her doing it the entire day,” Jones said. “But how do you link that to a broader push for domestic terrorism?”

Jarrett said it depended on her motive. He noted Renee Good could not be prosecuted due to her death, but argued her spouse could be.

“Was this done to be anti‑government and to try to change the behavior of ICE? And if the answer is yes — and there’s considerable evidence that that was her motive; she was part of the resistance involved in trying to obstruct and block and hinder ICE — then sure, that’s domestic terrorism,” he said.

“It would be important if there was a prosecution here. But of course, the driver Renee Good is deceased.”

“Although, you know, you heard the videotape in which her wife was saying, ‘Drive, baby, drive.’ Well, that could be aiding and abetting fleeing police with a domestic terrorism motive,” he added. “So, you know, it still is relevant.”

The agent was trying to film Renee Good’s license plate number as her vehicle blocked a roadway.

“You want to come at us? You want to come at us?” Rebecca Good was heard taunting an ICE Agent in Minnesota-based Alpha News’ video footage of the shooting from an ICE agent’s perspective. “I say go get yourself a big lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin both accused Renee Good of committing “an act of domestic terrorism.”

In addition to disputing the claim that the incident consisted of domestic terrorism, Democrats have characterized the shooting as murder.

President Donald Trump’s administration has maintained that it was self-defense.

Noem also alleged on Wednesday that activists are being instructed on how to weaponize vehicles during law enforcement operations.

“People need to stop using their vehicles as weapons. This domestic act of terrorism to use your vehicle to try to kill law enforcement officers is going to stop,” she told reporters.

“And I’m asking the Department of Justice to prosecute it as domestic terrorism, because it’s clear that it’s being coordinated.”

There were 99 vehicle attacks on federal law enforcement from Jan. 20 to Nov. 18, representing double the amount during the same period in 2024, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

