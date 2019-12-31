Greta Confirms Climate Crusade Is a Sham by Saying She Wouldn't Meet Trump Because It Would Waste Her Time

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg hit out at President Donald Trump this week, telling the world a discussion with America’s current chief diplomat regarding climate change would simply not be worth her time.

Receiving near endless praise in a BBC Radio 4 interview with British broadcaster David Attenborough, Thunberg suggested she was anything but disappointed to have not been given a chance to speak with Trump at the United Nations climate summit in September, Reuters reported.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?” Thunberg asked.

“I probably wouldn’t have said anything,” the youth activist added. “I wouldn’t have wasted my time.”

Watch the moving moment Greta Thunberg revealed to filmmaker David Attenborough that his documentaries on the climate crisis spurred her to action pic.twitter.com/xL2jFmx8zd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 31, 2019

Much of Thunberg’s cult following — no pun intended — was generated at that summit, when video of the 16-year-old Swede scolding world leaders for a supposed mismanagement of the left’s largely manufactured “climate crisis” went viral.

Those world leaders, the youth activist railed, had somehow “stolen [her] dreams and [her] childhood” by refusing to press the self-destruct button on their growing economies by committing to the implementation of legislatively enforced carbon neutrality.

One such leader was Trump, who Thunberg was caught giving a brutal “death stare” to in a second viral video that week — thus scoring her double points with the left-wing establishment media.

Unfortunately, those viral moments, and the infamous “15 minutes of fame” they bring, are an addictive substance in modern politics.

Thunberg’s Monday statement is the figurative proof in that pudding.

Despite tough talk on the alleged “urgency” of a changing climate, the newly crowned Time magazine “Person of the Year” and her fellow climate wonks are far more concerned with taking it to “the man” and generating sensational soundbites than they are with cultivating support for reasonable global climate protections

Thunberg could have sought to make inroads Monday, telling the world she would be ready to have a mature discussion regarding climate change with Trump when he was ready to come to the table.

And if Thunberg and her ilk are truly seeking effective, global solutions, they will certainly need the leader of the free world to come to the table.

They will need to make concessions and accept American input on a comprehensive plan that would benefit and empower all parties involved — and, preferably, not destroy whole national economies in the process.

But therein lies the problem: The climate coalition is not seeking effective global solutions.

If they were, they would be courting the president — not seeking to dunk on him at every turn.

