SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Greta Confirms Climate Crusade Is a Sham by Saying She Wouldn't Meet Trump Because It Would Waste Her Time

Greta Thunberg attends Fridays For Future Strike on Dec. 13, 2019, in Turin, Italy.Giorgio Perottino / Getty ImagesGreta Thunberg attends Fridays For Future Strike on Dec. 13, 2019, in Turin, Italy. (Giorgio Perottino / Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published December 31, 2019 at 1:46pm
Print

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg hit out at President Donald Trump this week, telling the world a discussion with America’s current chief diplomat regarding climate change would simply not be worth her time.

Receiving near endless praise in a BBC Radio 4 interview with British broadcaster David Attenborough, Thunberg suggested she was anything but disappointed to have not been given a chance to speak with Trump at the United Nations climate summit in September, Reuters reported.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?” Thunberg asked.

“I probably wouldn’t have said anything,” the youth activist added. “I wouldn’t have wasted my time.”

TRENDING: Hundreds of Biden's Old Co-Workers Confirm They'd Rather Vote for Someone Else

Much of Thunberg’s cult following — no pun intended — was generated at that summit, when video of the 16-year-old Swede scolding world leaders for a supposed mismanagement of the left’s largely manufactured “climate crisis” went viral.

Those world leaders, the youth activist railed, had somehow “stolen [her] dreams and [her] childhood” by refusing to press the self-destruct button on their growing economies by committing to the implementation of legislatively enforced carbon neutrality.

One such leader was Trump, who Thunberg was caught giving a brutal “death stare” to in a second viral video that week — thus scoring her double points with the left-wing establishment media.

Do you think the left has ulterior motives on climate change?

Unfortunately, those viral moments, and the infamous “15 minutes of fame” they bring, are an addictive substance in modern politics.

Thunberg’s Monday statement is the figurative proof in that pudding.

Despite tough talk on the alleged “urgency” of a changing climate, the newly crowned Time magazine “Person of the Year” and her fellow climate wonks are far more concerned with taking it to “the man” and generating sensational soundbites than they are with cultivating support for reasonable global climate protections

Thunberg could have sought to make inroads Monday, telling the world she would be ready to have a mature discussion regarding climate change with Trump when he was ready to come to the table.

RELATED: Greta Rips the Idea of Ever Meeting Trump: 'I Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time'

And if Thunberg and her ilk are truly seeking effective, global solutions, they will certainly need the leader of the free world to come to the table.

They will need to make concessions and accept American input on a comprehensive plan that would benefit and empower all parties involved — and, preferably, not destroy whole national economies in the process.

But therein lies the problem: The climate coalition is not seeking effective global solutions.

If they were, they would be courting the president — not seeking to dunk on him at every turn.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Law Professor Pens Cutting 'Diversity' Statement in Defense of Conservative Students
Georgia QB Fromm Gives All the Glory to God in What Might Be His Final College Interview
Marvel Studios Boss Reportedly Confirms Trans Superheroes Are Coming: 'Absolutely, Yes'
Mother Celebrates as Trans Child Receives Implant, Insists She's Giving Him the Life He Deserves
Greta Confirms Climate Crusade Is a Sham by Saying She Wouldn't Meet Trump Because It Would Waste Her Time
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×