Greta Forced To Apologize After Mistranslation Leads to Firing Squad Reference

If the entire world is in mortal danger from an elite few, why aren’t those few people simply taken care of?

It’s the logical conclusion that climate change alarmists could eventually arrive at, and a mistranslation in a speech given by infamous Swedish truant Greta Thunberg seemed to hint at it before she later corrected herself.

During a visit to Turin, Italy, on Friday, Thunberg greeted a large group gathered for a Fridays for Future protest.

“The COP25 meeting, which is happening in Madrid right now, is almost over,” Thunberg told the crowd, referring to the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference. “And we unfortunately probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities, but we have to make sure that they cannot do that.

“We will make sure that we put them against the wall, and that they will have to do their job and to protect our futures.”

Thunberg’s comments quickly caused a stir online.

In English, the phrase “putting someone against the wall” is generally understood to be a euphemism for an execution by firing squad.

The method is usually chosen to execute traitors, deserters, murderers or others who have committed crimes of that severity.

In communist countries, firing squads were used with brutal efficiency to purge those who dared speak out.

A firing squad is cheap and immediate, and has little room for error.

On Saturday, Thunberg apologized over Twitter and attributed the mistake to her having improvised a speech in English, which is not her native language.

The phrase in Sweden, according to Thunberg, simply means “to hold someone accountable.”

Yesterday I said we must hold our leaders accountable and unfortunately said “put them against the wall”. That’s Swenglish: “att ställa någon mot väggen” (to put someone against the wall) means to hold someone accountable.That’s what happens when you… (1/2) — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 14, 2019

… improvise speeches in a second language.But of course I apologise if anyone misunderstood this. I can not enough express the fact that I – as well as the entire school strike movement- are against any possible form of violence. It goes without saying but I say it anyway. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 14, 2019

“But of course I apologise if anyone misunderstood this. I can not enough express the fact that I – as well as the entire school strike movement- are against any possible form of violence,” she tweeted.

While that’s good news for world leaders who no longer have to fear being dragged out, lined up against a wall and shot, it doesn’t downplay the fact that climate change has been painted as a life-or-death struggle.

Although climate alarmists have fluctuated on how much time we actually have left until the impending apocalypse resets the Earth, estimates ranging from 12 years to 18 months all but insist immediate action is needed.

While Thunberg may not be calling for outright executions, it’s still worth highlighting the radical nature of climate alarmists’ views.

Many already believe climate change is a more dire threat than the Islamic State group.

If the solution to eliminating that terror organization is to wipe them off the face of the planet with extreme prejudice, what does that mean for those who drive gas-guzzling trucks — especially when considering that the Earth is only 18 months away from irreversible and total collapse?

Let’s hope the solution isn’t to “put them against the wall.”

