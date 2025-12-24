Greta Thunberg Arrested After Caught Supporting Literal Anti-Jewish Terrorist Org - This Is the Kid the Left Platformed as a God for Years

You can often tell a lot about a group of people based on whom they go out of their way to support.

Take the left, for instance.

In the last 10 years, we’ve seen leftists practically deify the likes of career criminal George Floyd, “freedom fighters” (read: terrorists) within Hamas, and the three bozos that attacked Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, whom had been previously convicted of various vile crimes like serial child sexual abuse, domestic abuse, and burglary.

But few pedestals have confused this writer more than far-left activist Greta Thunberg.

Originally bursting onto the scene as an unhinged climate activist, the left instantly became enamored with her, platforming her at major geopolitical events like the United Nations Climate Action Summit back in 2019.

While that’s her original claim to fame, since the world hasn’t ended as she predicted, Thunberg has seemingly graduated from supporting climate change causes to supporting anti-Semitism.

Oh, and terrorists, too.

According to the New York Post, Thunberg was arrested in London on Tuesday after supporting a hunger strike being performed by Palestine Action.

The predictable twist, per the New York Post? “The British government earlier this year banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.”

Oh.

Here’s how the U.K. government describes the group: “Palestine Action is a pro-Palestinian group with the stated aim to support Palestinian sovereignty by using direct criminal action tactics to halt the sale and export of military equipment to Israel. Since its inception in 2020, it has orchestrated a nationwide campaign of property damage, featuring attacks that have resulted in serious damage to property and crossed the threshold from direct criminal action, into terrorism.

“The government assesses that Palestine Action commits and participates in acts of terrorism. In several attacks, Palestine Action has committed acts of serious damage to property with the aim of progressing its political cause and influencing the government. These include attacks at Thales in Glasgow in 2022, and in 2024 at Instro Precision in Kent and Elbit Systems UK in Bristol. The seriousness of these attacks includes the extent and nature of damage caused, including to targets affecting UK national security, and the impact on innocent members of the public.

“Palestine Action prepares for terrorism. The organisation has provided practical advice to assist its members with conducting attacks that have resulted in serious damage to property at targets across the UK to further its cause. Palestine Action promotes and encourages terrorism. Through its media output, Palestine Action publicises and promotes its attacks involving serious property damage, as well as celebrating the perpetrators.”

The group is now lumped with friendly-sounding groups like the Maniacs Murder Cult, so of course the left embraces them.

Look, the left really can’t be condemned enough for platforming Thunberg, a girl with a clearly obsessive personality, brainwashing her with climate change doom, giving her breathless (and uncritical) media coverage, all the while shielding her from any criticism behind her youth and purported autism.

Is it any wonder she turned out the way she did?

It’s almost sad how predictable this all was, given that all leftist roads seemingly end up with supporting terrorism and anti-Semitism. That obviously doesn’t absolve Thunberg from all responsibility, but there is a certain tragedy to seeing a child thrust into this position. It’s like the “child star actor” syndrome playing out with much bigger stakes.

Thunberg isn’t a villain so much as a warning. When adults outsource moral authority to children and treat emotional intensity as virtue, they shouldn’t be shocked when it curdles into extremism.

This was never about saving the planet. It was about power, immunity from criticism, and the comfort of believing that anyone wearing the right slogans can do no wrong.

The tragedy isn’t that Greta Thunberg fell this far — it’s that so many people insisted on pushing it this far.

