Greta Thunberg Banned from Venice After Being Caught Polluting One of City's Historic Treasures

In a hilarious smackdown, climate alarmist Greta Thunberg got banned from Venice, Italy, after polluting the city’s historic waterways to send the ironic message that we shouldn’t pollute the environment.

The clown show unfolded Sunday, when Thunberg and 35 other members of the radical environmental group, Extinction Rebellion, were censured after they dyed Venice’s Grand Canal green in protest.

“The pouring of the green dye and other stunts performed by the environmental activists were in retaliation to Italy’s opposition to including fossil fuel restrictions in a deal agreed to at the COP30 summit on Friday in Brazil,” the New York Post reported.

Venice reacted by slapping Thunberg‘s group with a $172 fine and banning them from the ancient city for 48 hours.

The activist group also poured green dye into other canals, rivers, lakes, and fountains in 10 other Italian cities to spotlight “the massive effects of climate collapse.”

Italian officials ripped Thunberg and her group for their absurd antics, which was done more for self-promotion than to advance environmentalism.

“I am even more surprised to see Greta Thunberg among the authors of this useless protest, who clearly aim – more than raising awareness about the environment – to give visibility to themselves,” Veneto Province Governor Luca Zaia said, per the Post.

Zaia, who said dyeing the Venice waterways was a “disrespectful act towards our city,” also decried the gesture as bad for the environment.

Thunberg was roasted on social media for her lame stunt.

“She polluted the water to save the environment???” one incredulous X user asked.

She polluted the water to save the environment??? — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) November 24, 2025

Pouring toxic dyes into the water.

That’s great for the environment. — Evan R. Smith ✝ 🇺🇸 (@evanr2249) November 25, 2025

For decades, Democrats and their media lapdogs have been rabidly hyping climate alarmism as part of a cynical ploy to push socialist agendas.

Contrary to the left’s nonstop environmental fearmongering, “human influences” are not responsible for natural disasters, such as hurricanes and intermittent heat waves, which are just as common today as they were in 1900.

Environmental expert Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, underscored that there is “zero evidence” we’re in the midst of a climate emergency.

Moore slammed climate alarmism as pseudoscientific propaganda, the goal of which is to redistribute wealth and usher in a new world order.

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore: “I am firmly of the belief that the future will show that this whole hysteria over climate change was a complete fabrication.” “CO2 is the most important nutrient for all life on Earth and without it this would be a dead planet.” pic.twitter.com/8UQfMlCfyw — Based Jessica (@BasedJess05) October 16, 2025

“It is clear that the highly exaggerated claims … are not so much out of concern for endangered species as they are a front for a radical political, social and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization,” Moore said during a 2019 congressional hearing.

“As with the manufactured ‘climate crisis,’ they are using the specter of mass extinction as a fear tactic to scare the public into compliance,” he explained.

In 2019, a nonprofit think tank called the Competitive Enterprise Institute compiled a damning report chronicling the countless false predictions screeched by Democrats and climate alarmists over the past 50 years.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s,” the report asserted. “They continue to do so today.

“None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.”

1960s – “Oil will run out in 10 years.”

1970s – “A new Ice Age is coming in 10 years.”

1980s – “Acid rain will destroy all crops in 10 years.”

1990s – “The ozone layer will disappear in 10 years.”

2000s – “The Arctic ice caps will be gone in 10 years.”

2010s – “Global warming… — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) November 12, 2025

The conclusion of the past five decades of failed apocalyptic predictions was that the false prophets shrieking about climate change were doing so to push partisan political agendas.

Just as they have with the overused “Race Card,” Democrats have weaponized “climate change” to stoke public panic in order to push leftist policies that have little to do with the environment and more to do with raising taxes and taking money from one group to give to another.

Brainwashed puppets such as Greta Thunberg should realize they are merely props being used to push destructive, left-wing agendas.

