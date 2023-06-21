Greta Thunberg Humiliated as World Refuses to End When She Predicted - 'Survivors' Everywhere Are Roasting Her

Five years ago, almost to the day, Greta Thunberg made an apocalyptic claim about the fate of the world, and now we know whether or not it has come true.

On June 21, 2018, the then-15-year-old Swedish climate activist sent out an alarming tweet that seemed to imply that due to climate change caused by fossil fuels, we only had five years left before the end of the world.

“A top scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” the tweet read.

Now, it is nearly the five-year anniversary of Thunberg’s dire warning, and to the surprise of almost no one, except perhaps Thunberg, the world has survived and appears to be going nowhere for the time being.

Thunberg obviously realized a while back that her prediction would come to nothing and she would be humiliated, as she deleted the tweet in order to save face. But people have the screenshots, and they are not letting her forget it.

Gee, I wonder why Greta Thunberg deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/tqY89HrAHf — •Ɛɱɱყ• (@brixwe) June 15, 2023

People are using the occasion to lambast Thunberg for this prediction, which is just the latest in a long line of failed predictions from people like Al Gore about the impact of climate change.

“Humanity survived — in large part- due to fossil fuels usage — not in spite of it,” one user chastised Thunberg.

Happy soon-to-be Anniversary to this (now-deleted) tweet. Remember, the internet lives forever and not everything is doom and gloom. Humanity survived – in large part- due to fossil fuels usage—not in spite of it. Deleted in March 2023 but forever in our hearts.… pic.twitter.com/rCLxZUU9v8 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 20, 2023

Others reacted by mocking Thunberg, pretending to panic about the possible end of the world, and sarcastically telling people to prepare for the inevitable.

Everyone stop what you are doing!!!! 💀 Tomorrow is that last day until we see if the Greta Thunberg prophecy comes true…🤡NO ONE GET GAS TONIGHT!!!! pic.twitter.com/xYlpq07u6A — L G B (@L__G__B) June 20, 2023

June 21, 2023 is the fifth anniversary of climate change hoax warning courtesy of Greta Thunberg, the poster girl of the globalist cabal. Let’s see of humanity will be wiped out in 5,4,3,2… pic.twitter.com/8SltB3dxpz — truthseekerbot (@malayanblue) June 20, 2023

This reaction to Thunberg’s tweet is quite clear. As mentioned earlier, Thunberg is merely the latest doomsday prophet whose warnings about climate change have come to absolutely nothing.

She and the rest of the elites need to keep repeating apocalyptic predictions in order to push the green agenda. In order for it to work, they need people to believe that the world is about to end.

This is the rationale behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which is grounded on the premise that the world only has about 12 years left to battle climate change.

How many of these doomsday scenarios have to be disproven before we finally stop listening to these people?

Thunberg has become the face of a movement that is constantly being discredited by anyone with common sense, and it is time we just ignored her and moved on with our lives.

