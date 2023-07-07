Share
News
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg holds a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Efrem Lukatsky / Associated Press)
Greta Thunberg May Be Headed to Jail for What She Was Charged With

 By Jack Davis  July 7, 2023 at 7:54am
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with a crime that could carry a jail sentence after her latest protest.

Thunberg was among those arrested after a June 19 protest in the Swedish city of Malmo, according to the Daily Mail.

Thunberg “refused to obey police orders to leave the site,” according to a prosecutor.

The charge carries the potential of a six-month jail sentence. However, prosecutor Charlotte Ottesen told a Swedish newspaper the punishment is usually a fine.

Thunberg will be in court later this month on the charge.

The protest by the group Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (Reclaim the Future) sought to block the road to the Malmo harbor in a protest against fossil fuels.

Do you think Greta Thunberg should spend time in jail for what she allegedly did?

“The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future,” Thunberg posted on Instagram.

Irma Kjellström, a protester who will also appear in court alongside Thunberg, said she was carried off by police, according to the BBC.

“We blocked the port in order to stop the use of fossil fuels that are killing innocent people,” she said.

“The real crimes continue inside the gate of the port. We are not going to sit and wait while the fossil fuel industry takes our dreams away from us.”

Asked about the charge against her, she replied, “I personally am more worried about the horrible harm the fossil fuel industry is doing to the world. I’m not going to stop while they are threatening the planet.”

In January, during a protest against a coal mine in Germany, Thunberg was carried away from a protest site by police.

German police later rejected claims that the officers carrying Thunberg away was a staged event, according to the BBC.

In February, Thunberg was among those blocking the entrance to Norway’s energy ministry in Oslo in a protest against a wind farm that protesters claimed violated the rights of indigenous people.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




