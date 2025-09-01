Greta Thunberg Receives Reality Check from Expert as She Sets Sail for Gaza

Contrary winds have already hit Greta Thunberg’s newest voyage to Gaza.

Thunberg, who swapped her signature climate change activism for supporting Hamas and Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians, left Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday as part of a flotilla heading to Gaza, heavy with publicity, as well as supplies.

The seas were not informed of the noble purpose of the venture, causing the activists and their 70-boat fleet to return until smooth sailing can be found, according to the Times of Israel.

“We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, claiming winds at sea hit 35 mph.

Thunberg’s first voyage to Gaza ended with her being briefly detained and then deported. This one, in which she is joined by including “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham and others, is not likely to accomplish much more, according to Fox News.

“The whole world knows that this is coming, and the IDF is going to maintain a security perimeter out in the water to protect the beaches of Gaza,” said James Kraska, professor of maritime law.

“There aren’t any port facilities in this area to unload anything, and Gaza lacks a port sufficient to receive such a large flotilla. There’s a small fishing port, but that’s inadequate,” he explained.

“The U.S. built a temporary port at considerable expense, about $200 million, and dismantled it because the weather and meteorology in the area made it unsustainable.”

Kraska said although activists might howl — Thunberg claimed she was kidnapped when Israeli forces refused to allow her first convoy to land — Israel has the law on its side.

“Ultimately, there is authority for Israel to defend the blockade, but it’s not just the law — politics and practical realities are involved, as well,” he said.

“Israel, however, maintains that its maritime security operations, which look like a blockade, are a lawful measure of war and will act to prevent ships from docking.”

Thunberg sought to cover her publicity-seeking venture with the gloss of humanitarian aid.

“The story here is about Palestine,” Thunberg said in Barcelona, according to CBS. “The story here is how people are being deliberately deprived of the very basic means to survive.”

“It has been very clear that Israel has been continuously violating international law by either attacking, unlawfully intercepting the boats in international waters, and continuously preventing the humanitarian aid from coming in,” she continued.

NEW: 🇮🇱🇸🇪 Israel plans to imprison Greta Thunberg and declare her a ‘terrorist’ for trying to breake the seage and deliver food to Gaza – Telegraph Israeli National Security Minister is drafting plans to detain Greta Thunberg and co in “terrorist-level conditions,” and seize… pic.twitter.com/wp9JJbM6yt — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) August 31, 2025

Talk like that sets Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s teeth on edge, according to a report in the New York Post.

Ben-Gvir wants to urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to send activists such as Thunberg to “terrorist-level” detention centers, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported.

His plan would convert ships in the Thunberg flotilla into a “maritime force for police operations,” the report said, citing sources it did not name.

“Following several weeks … they’ll be sorry about the time they arrived here. We must eliminate their appetite for another attempt,” the report said.

