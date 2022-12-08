One of the hallmarks of socialism, no matter what socialists will try to claim otherwise, is the treatment of human beings like numbers in a math equation.

“Please redistribute X amount of wealth across Citizens 0001 through 2400,” is literally what socialism is about.

Unfortunately for socialism’s latest agent, climate activist Greta Thunberg, she is learning this lesson in real-time and in the harshest way imaginable.

So how did Thunberg quietly get swept under the rug in favor of a new wave of activists? It all began when Thunberg bit the hand that fed her back in late October.

Thunberg accused the United Nations Climate Change Conference, typically referred to as the Conference of the Parties or COP27 (for being the 27th one), of “greenwashing.”

“You described COP27 as a scam,” BBC radio host Nihal Arthanayake said to Thunberg. “Can you explain what you mean by regarding COP27 as a scam?”

Thunberg revealed that she had skipped COP26 and would be skipping COP27 in that interview.

“Overall, these conferences of parties are now, more or less, they’re more or less assigned in a way which allows and even encourages countries to, and nations and world leaders to cheat and use other loop holes in these schemes to benefit themselves,” Thunberg said.

If there was ever a moment that disproves the adage “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” it’s that above statement. Thunberg, and it’s crazy to type these words out in this order, is 100 percent correct. World leaders are absolutely benefiting through their empty posturing and virtue signalling when it comes to “green” policies.

To be clear, Thunberg’s overzealous climate activism is still nauseating and misguided, but for this brief moment in history, she hit the nail on the head.

And it appears that the green overlords didn’t take too kindly to the hammer Thunberg was wielding, as now, it appears that there’s a new darling for climate activism.

Enter: Stanford University rising star Sophia Kianni. As this glowing Vogue piece on her details, Kianni is the youngest member of the “United Nations Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.”

Also, please read the last sentence again; Vogue magazine dedicated an entire piece to fawning over her. If that’s not a telltale sign that she is the new starlet du jour of the green police, nothing is.

“I learned about climate change for the first time in my sixth-grade class,” Kianni told Vogue. “And right after that, I went on one of my summer visits to Iran to my grandmother’s house. I remember being really struck by how horrible the air pollution was, I couldn’t even see the stars at night! I started to read and learn that temperatures in the Middle East were rising more than twice the global average, and when I told my relatives about this and brought up some of my concerns and the things I had been learning in school back in D.C., you know what happened? They pretty much greeted me with blank stares.”

That’s because most human beings have actual, tangible problems they have to focus on.

Curiously, when Vogue began fawning over Kianni, they used a curious past tense when describing Thunberg (emphasis mine):

“Some of you may think that Sophia is just a passionate young woman, but when you hear her speak you know there is a huge movement behind her. A huge tide of youth all over the world that before the pandemic started to say ‘enough with the excuses’ and demanded action. Their poster child was Greta Thunberg, who raised and empowered thousands of young climate activists around the world,” Vogue writer Livia Firth wrote.

BBC actually used similar language when describing Thunberg’s no-show at COP27, and, again, Kianni was the first person mentioned.

“Young people are definitely shaping outcomes here at COP27,” is the very first quote in this BBC article, and, surprise, it’s attributed to Kianni.

“Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg has skipped the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting, calling it a forum for ‘greenwashing,'” BBC’s Georgina Rannard wrote. “But young people from countries at high risk from climate change say they are ‘calling it out’ from inside.”

At the end of the day, green laws like “The Green New Deal” are tools for big government to rip rights away from citizens and have more control. That much is inarguable.

Thunberg, as misguided as she is, started to catch onto that game.

Unfortunately for her, she’s now realizing that game can so easily replace its players.

