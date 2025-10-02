Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Fails to Float Past Reality - Again

There was glitz, glamor, Gaza and Greta. But despite having all the critical elements for a successful media story, the latest high-profile Mediterranean cruise toward Gaza that included Greta Thunberg and other activists was stopped by the Israeli Navy.

Thunberg made a similar trip in June that was dubbed a “media gimmick” by the Israeli Foreign Ministry. That one ended with activists leaving a wake of headlines before they were detained at sea.

This trip began with a bevy of headlines when the ships left Spain Aug. 31 amid claims that they were laden with aid for Gaza.

Along the way, the activists on board claimed they had to battle the elements, drones that stalked them, and hackers who attacked the ship’s radio and left it blaring the music of ABBA, a Swedish band seemingly picked in deference to Thunberg’s Swedish roots, as noted by the New York Post.

On Wednesday, all 47 boats of what billed itself as the Global Sumud Flotilla were stopped by the Israeli Navy, according to the New York Post.

The Swedish activist was seen sitting on the ground as Israeli sailors presented her belongings to her before she was taken into custody.

As they were detained, activists chanted, “Free Palestine!”

Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port.

Greta and her friends are safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/PA1ezier9s — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 1, 2025

“Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry posted on X. “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

Flotilla members claimed Israel was threatening the ships.

“They are currently hailing our vessels, telling us to turn off our engines and await further instructions or our boats will be seized and we will face the consequences,” Greg Stoker, an American, said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry noted in a post on X that “The sole purpose of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla is provocation.”

“Israel, Italy, Greece, and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem have all offered and continue to offer the flotilla a way to peacefully deliver any aid they might have to Gaza. The flotilla refused because they are not interested in aid, but in provocation,” the post said.

“The Israeli Navy has reached out to the Hamas-Sumud flotilla and asked them to change course. Israel has informed the flotilla that it is approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade. Israel reiterated the offer to transfer any aid peacefully through safe channels to Gaza,” the post said.

Israel has said the flotilla was a pawn of Hamas and that it can prove that allegation, according to Fox News.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said documents released Tuesday “show a direct link between the flotilla leaders and the Hamas terrorist organization.”

A group called the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad “operates under the pretense of civilian cover and is responsible, on behalf of Hamas, for mobilizing actions against Israel, including violent demonstrations, marches against Israel, and demonstration and provocation flotillas,” Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

