Gretchen Whitmer Accused of Mocking Billions of Christians with Pro-Kamala 'Communion'

 By Jack Davis  October 11, 2024 at 10:41am
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is under fire for a social media video many have interpreted as an out-and-out mockery of the Christian sacrament of communion.

In the clip, Whitmer feeds a Dorito to podcaster Liz Plank, who receives it on her knees with her tongue out, in the traditional posture of a Catholic parishioner receiving Holy Communion.

Plank tried to connect the clip to the CHIPS Act, which President Joe Biden has said increases semiconductor production in America.

“If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will. Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk,” Plank wrote on Instagram.

Others argued that the clip was simply a version of a TikTok trend of feeding food to other people, according to Fox News.

Was Whitmer’s move intended as mockery of Christians?

But that argument was denounced, as was Whitmer.

“Let’s be clear what’s happening in this video. Gov. Whitmer of Michigan is pretending to give communion to [a] leftist podcaster on her knees, using a Dorito as the Eucharist while wearing a Harris-Walz hat. Do they want ZERO Catholic votes for Harris?” conservative Tim Murtaugh posted on social media platform X.

“Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer insulted Catholics nationwide when she intentionally ridiculed the Eucharist in a video,” Bill Donohue wrote on the website of the Catholic League.

“There is no way to understand this stunt other than as an expression of vintage anti-Catholic bigotry,” he wrote.

He said claims that the video was part of the TikTok fad or a CHIPs Act promotion are “a lie, and it is easy to disprove.”

“There are indeed many clips of people feeding each other on social media, but there is no reference to the CHIPS Act, nor are they eating chips. The typical video on TikTok shows one person sitting at a table, often in a restaurant, being fed—usually with a fork or spoon—by a friend,” he wrote. “None of them are kneeling. None of them are receiving food on the tongue.”

“What Whitmer did was to deride Holy Communion. There is no wiggle room for her to deny the obvious,” he wrote.

There are an estimated 2.4 billion Christians in the world, half of them Catholic, according to Population Education.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation