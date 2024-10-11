Gretchen Whitmer Accused of Mocking Billions of Christians with Pro-Kamala 'Communion'

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is under fire for a social media video many have interpreted as an out-and-out mockery of the Christian sacrament of communion.

In the clip, Whitmer feeds a Dorito to podcaster Liz Plank, who receives it on her knees with her tongue out, in the traditional posture of a Catholic parishioner receiving Holy Communion.

Plank tried to connect the clip to the CHIPS Act, which President Joe Biden has said increases semiconductor production in America.

How else can this be interpreted other than mockery of Catholics and the sacrament of Holy Communion, not to mention the distasteful pornographic innuendo? Gretchen Whitmer is only the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/KG1BmHYkJM — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 10, 2024

“If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will. Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk,” Plank wrote on Instagram.

Others argued that the clip was simply a version of a TikTok trend of feeding food to other people, according to Fox News.

Hopefully Catholic voters in Michigan (and beyond) notice that Whitmer is wearing a Harris/Walz hat while blatantly mocking Jesus Christ. https://t.co/u9oloqp1Ff — Dan Caplis (@DanCaplis) October 10, 2024

But that argument was denounced, as was Whitmer.

“Let’s be clear what’s happening in this video. Gov. Whitmer of Michigan is pretending to give communion to [a] leftist podcaster on her knees, using a Dorito as the Eucharist while wearing a Harris-Walz hat. Do they want ZERO Catholic votes for Harris?” conservative Tim Murtaugh posted on social media platform X.

Let’s be clear what’s happening in this video. Gov. Whitmer of Michigan is pretending to give communion to an leftist podcaster on her knees, using a Dorito as the Eucharist while wearing a Harris-Walz hat. Do they want ZERO Catholic votes for Harris?pic.twitter.com/daUTNX9vNn — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 10, 2024

“Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer insulted Catholics nationwide when she intentionally ridiculed the Eucharist in a video,” Bill Donohue wrote on the website of the Catholic League.

“There is no way to understand this stunt other than as an expression of vintage anti-Catholic bigotry,” he wrote.

He said claims that the video was part of the TikTok fad or a CHIPs Act promotion are “a lie, and it is easy to disprove.”

“There are indeed many clips of people feeding each other on social media, but there is no reference to the CHIPS Act, nor are they eating chips. The typical video on TikTok shows one person sitting at a table, often in a restaurant, being fed—usually with a fork or spoon—by a friend,” he wrote. “None of them are kneeling. None of them are receiving food on the tongue.”

Hi, @GovWhitmer.

15% of your constituents in Michigan are Christians who value Holy Communion. Not just Catholics—Orthodox as well. People believe your weird ad for @KamalaHarris is a blasphemous mockery of their faith. Any plans to explain yourself? pic.twitter.com/X3RtWnlx2w — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 10, 2024

“What Whitmer did was to deride Holy Communion. There is no wiggle room for her to deny the obvious,” he wrote.

There are an estimated 2.4 billion Christians in the world, half of them Catholic, according to Population Education.

