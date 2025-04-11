'Grey's Anatomy' Star, 52, Has Been Diagnosed with Incurable Terminal Illness

Actor Eric Dane revealed a serious health diagnosis Friday.

The 52-year-old star shared that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often referred to as ALS. Dane spoke exclusively to People magazine about his condition.

Dane ultimately expressed gratitude amidst the news.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he told People. The actor emphasized the importance of support during this challenging time.

He also made a heartfelt request: “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

He said he hopes to focus on his health and family away from the public eye, which is understandable.

Dane is widely recognized for his role on “Grey’s Anatomy.” He played Dr. Mark Sloan, a charismatic plastic surgeon, from 2006 to 2012. The character, nicknamed “Dr. McSteamy,” became a fan favorite on the ABC medical drama.

His television career extends well beyond “Grey’s Anatomy,” according to IMDb. Dane portrayed Jason Dean in the fantasy drama series “Charmed” from 2000 to 2002.

Dane also starred in “Euphoria.” He played Cal Jacobs in the HBO series, and he’s actually returning to film on the series “next week.” His film credits also include notable projects. Dane appeared in “Marley & Me” in 2008 alongside Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston. He also had a role in “Valentine’s Day” in 2010, a romantic comedy with a star-studded cast.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive condition. It affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease leads to muscle weakness and loss of motor control, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms often start subtly. Early signs include muscle twitches, weakness in a limb, or slurred speech. Over time, ALS impacts the ability to walk, speak, and breathe.

The disease has no cure. Treatments focus on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. Options include medications and physical therapy, as outlined by the Mayo Clinic.

ALS typically affects people between 40 and 70 years old. Most cases are sporadic, meaning they occur without a family history. About 10 percent of cases are inherited.

Dane has not specified his ALS type. Whether his condition is sporadic or familial remains undisclosed. He has chosen to keep medical details private, People reported.

The actor’s diagnosis comes after a personal milestone. Dane and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, recently reconciled. Gayheart recently dismissed their divorce filing after seven years.

The couple has two daughters. Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, are their focus during this time. Dane and Gayheart aim to navigate his diagnosis as a family, according to what they told People.

Dane’s career began in the 1990s. He had early roles in shows like “Saved by the Bell” (which was uncredited) and “The Wonder Years.” His breakout came with “Grey’s Anatomy,” which solidified his Hollywood presence.

His announcement has drawn widespread support. Fans and colleagues have expressed sympathy online. Many admire his request for privacy while facing ALS, as noted in reactions on social media.

