SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Called ‘Racist’ for Saying Kamala ‘Overconfident’ During Debate

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published August 3, 2019 at 8:35am
Print

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo was savaged with charges of racism Wednesday during the Democratic presidential debate after she tweeted that Sen. Kamala Harris was being “overconfident.”

Pompeo responded to a tweet by Bloomberg noting an “emerging trend” that Harris kept turning her fire back on former Vice President Joe Biden every time a candidate polling lower than her challenged the Californian.

“Because she’s overconfident and believes he is her only competition,” Pompeo tweeted.

TRENDING: ‘Kill Them All, Slit Their Throats’: ISIS Warns of Terror Attacks in San Francisco, New York, London

The backlash to the television star’s tweet was immediate.

One responded, “Ellen basically called her uppity. I’m done being surprised by white women honestly.”

Another wrote, “Everyone challenged Biden. You singled out a black woman and called her overconfident. You basically called her uppity for having the audacity to challenge the only person who is currently any real competition. There was a racial undertone to it even if you choose to ignore it.”

Still another answered, “Black women are allowed only a certain amount of confidence. must always yield something to whatever white man is around.”

Do you think Pompeo answered her critics well?

A Twitter user shot off simply: “Let me be very clear this was racist.”

One critic felt he needed to point out to Pompeo that “Grey’s Anatomy” creator and executive producer, Shonda Rhimes, is a “confident black women.”

Further, he noted, “(You) are married to a Black man, with biracial children, you might want to watch how you frame your language about the only Black woman candidate.”

RELATED: New Redesign of CA Website Removes Arrest Reports from Kamala’s Controversial Years

Pompeo responded to that advice, tweeting, “First I don’t have to tiptoe around when I’m talking about a performance on a stage by a candidate… to me that’s what she is first in this context.. race has nothing to do with her ideas or plans as a candidate… it informs her plans but I only care about their ideas.”

The actress also wondered how her original “comment is now a racial comment ..so weak.. two people on a stage with a bunch of others they all came off a certain way and they are up there for (interpretation)… stop looking for sh– to get mad about.”

Pompeo tweeted that entrepreneur Andrew Yang is the candidate she felt performed the best.

“Yang is the only one up there tonight with any swag,” she wrote.

After firing off responses to many of her critics, Pompeo tweeted, “Goodnight everybody …love you all no matter what … you can feel anyway you want ….but so can I …and have love for everyone.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Mike Pence’s ‘Comeback Story’ After He Chose His Commitment to ‘God Above All Things’
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Called ‘Racist’ for Saying Kamala ‘Overconfident’ During Debate
Despite Leftist Backlash, Chick-fil-A Named America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain
‘Sleepy Joe Limped Through It’: Trump Gives Honest Review of Dem Debate Performances
Gen Patton Launched Historic Campaign To Defeat Nazi Germany 75 Years Ago
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×