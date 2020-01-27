Grieving Husband of Girls Basketball Coach Who Died in Helicopter Crash with Kobe Bryant Speaks Out

A grieving Matt Mauser spoke Monday about the death of his wife, Christina Mauser, who was among those killed in the helicopter crash Sunday morning that claimed the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Christina Mauser, 38, was one of nine people who died when the helicopter went down in Southern California.

She was a basketball coach at the school Bryant’s daughters attended, including 13-year-old Gianna, who also died in the crash.

In an emotional interview with NBC’s “Today,” Matt Mauser said there are “no words” to describe the tragedy that has left him without a wife and his three children without a mom.

“It’s horrible,” he said.

The Mausers have two daughters and a son, ages 11, 9, and 3, leaving Matt Mauser fearful about what lies ahead.

“I got three small kids and am trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom,” Matt Mauser said on “Today.”

Christina and Matt Mauser both worked as teachers at the small private school that Bryant’s daughters attended.

Matt was the head basketball coach and Christina the assistant basketball coach at the school when Bryant noticed Christina’s acumen for the game.

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar asked Christina to serve as the assistant coach for Gianna’s basketball team at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

“He picked her because she was amazing,” Mauser said. “I was so proud of her, and she was so happy.”

Those on board the helicopter crash Sunday had been traveling to a basketball game at the academy.

According to Matt Mauser, Bryant specifically asked his wife to teach the players defense, an area in which she excelled.

“He quickly realized that my wife, who was the assistant coach, was a much better coach than I was, and he brought her on and changed our lives,” Mauser said on “Today.” “She loved every minute of it. …

“They called her the mother of defense.”

Wading through his shock and grief, Mauser revealed what he loved most about his wife.

“She was beautiful, smart, funny,” he said. “She was incredibly deep — just an amazing person.”

Mauser knows the tragic crash has left many people shocked and upset, a shared feeling that seemed to bring a slice of comfort to his own hurting family knowing they were not alone.

“I feel for everybody involved and everybody who is hurting right now,” he said. “Because as hard as it is for us, I know it’s hard for everybody else too.”

