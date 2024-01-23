A Maryland woman whose autistic daughter was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant and gang member, according to police, is suing the Biden administration for failing to enforce the country’s border security laws.

Tammy Nobles is arguing that the federal government’s open border policies resulted in her daughter’s death at the hands of a member of the murderous Latin American gang MS-13.

The National Desk reported Monday that Nobles is targeting both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services in a civil lawsuit.

She has accused both agencies of operational negligence and is asking for $100 million.

In July 2022, Nobles’ life was forever altered. Her daughter, 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, was attacked in the city of Aberdeen, Maryland, by a 16-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, police say.

The teen was allowed into the country during the ongoing invasion of the country through the open southern border despite displaying his allegiance to MS-13 through tattoos, according to Nobles.

Once here, he strangled Hamilton to death with a cord and robbed her of $6, the grieving mother said in testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday.

Nobles remembered her daughter and also spoke about Kayla’s unimaginable final moments during the hearing.

“July 24th, 2002, was one of the best days of my life. I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and named her Kayla Marie,” she recalled. “She loved to smile and laugh.

“She always kept her friends close and never forgot anyone. She was kind, caring, thoughtful and funny. She loved life and God. She showed the world that being yourself was ok and you didn’t have to follow everyone else.

“But sadly, on July 27th, 2022, I received the worst news that a parent doesn’t want to hear that my newly 20-year-old daughter Kayla Hamilton was murdered in her own room and left on the floor like trash.”

Nobles expressed her anger at DHS employees who apparently couldn’t be bothered to screen who they had allowed into the country when Hamilton’s teen killer found his way in.

“Had DHS employees performed a visual inspection of the assailant’s body, they would have seen MS-13 gang-related tattoos on his body, disqualifying him from entering the U.S. DHS employees failed to make a simple phone call to the El Salvador government to verify if the assailant was on an MS-13 gang affiliation list,” she testified.

“Had they done so, El Salvador government officials would have confirmed that the assailant was a known MS-13 gang member with a prior criminal history. DHS supervisors had failed to train and supervise DHS employees to properly screen minors attempting to enter US soil from El Salvador.”

“For me, this is not a political issue. This is a safety issue for everyone living in the United States.” – Tammy Nobles pic.twitter.com/L6r625sQ8N — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) January 18, 2024

When asked by @RepBrecheen if Secretary Mayorkas has blood on his hands, Tammy Nobles responded: “He is responsible for my daughter’s death.” Secretary Mayorkas has failed to do his duty, follow the law, and protect Americans. He must be impeached. pic.twitter.com/37uiAbCubE — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) January 19, 2024

No such call was ever placed by the Biden administration’s DHS, and the rest is history.

Hamilton was violently murdered, and the family she left behind will forever carry the scars of her absence.

DHS wouldn’t comment on the case specifically, which is no surprise. How would such an agency defend the indefensible?

There is absolutely no indication that anyone at the White House will be moved by Hamilton’s murder, either. This is an administration that just successfully fought to prevent the state of Texas from protecting its own border in court.

What’s worse is that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Monday that the invasion of America by foreign nationals could continue, telling the state it could not secure the area around Eagle Pass with razor wire.

Why?

The Biden administration successfully argued that razor wire and other barriers are inhumane, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett — nominated by former President Donald Trump — agreed, along with Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberals on the court.

It is not clear where Hamilton’s killer crossed into the country.

But President Joe Biden’s policies for the nation’s southern border essentially have let anyone and everyone in.

The president and his administration bear responsibility for the rape and murder of Kayla Hamilton along with the deaths of countless others from trafficked fentanyl.

As president, Biden is immune from being sued by the families of his victims.

Nobles is still going on the offensive and is instead targeting two of his agencies that have fundamentally failed people like her and her daughter.

This country’s ruling class might no longer care about the safety of this country’s citizens or for young women such as Kayla Hamilton, but perhaps a jury will.

