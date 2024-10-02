The devastation of Hurricane Helene continues to be felt as many flood victims share the stories of losing their homes and loved ones to this horrible natural disaster.

One heartbreaking story came out of Asheville, North Carolina, as Megan Drye lost her 7-year-old son Micah and both her parents during the flooding.

Megan and sister Heather Kephart spoke to Fox Weather Tuesday in a very emotional interview in which she spoke about the final moments of her son’s life.

Megan appeared in one of her son’s Deadpool T-shirts, calling him a superhero as she explained that’s who he wanted to be for Halloween.

When asked about the legacy Micah would leave behind, she said, “I’m so proud of my son, because in his last moments, he wasn’t screaming for me. He was screaming, ‘Jesus, Jesus, save me. Jesus, I hear you. Jesus, I’m calling upon you.”

Megan said Micah’s goal in life was to be a superhero, telling Fox Weather, “He’s my hero.”

She explained that in Micah’s last moments, he did something most adults would not do in acknowledging Christ as his savior. “He became my hero.”

“My son called out to the one God almighty,” she said through heavy emotions.

Host Marrisa Torres — a mother herself — understandably felt the weight of Megan’s story, telling the sisters, “I’m so sorry,” as she teared up hearing about Micah.

Another sister, Jessica Drye Turner, posted updates via Facebook to clarify some details about that day while also linking a GoFundMe for her sister.

One thing is for certain — Micah made his mother extremely proud as a servant of Christ.

Micah’s story carried far beyond this interview, as Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate saw Sen. J.D. Vance express his remorse and sympathies for all the Americans impacted, while specifically mentioning Micah and his two grandparents’ passing.

As Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vance’s opponent in the debate, gave a nod of approval to Vance’s remarks, all Americans can be reminded in those moments of how petty and insignificant partisan squabbles can seem when faced with true disaster.

Helene does not care if we are Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives.

We should not care either, when trying to uplift those communities impacted by it.

Micah’s story is inspiring for the reasons Megan gave.

How many of us as adults, when our lives are threatened and we are in panic mode, possess the clarity and courage to call out only to Christ?

