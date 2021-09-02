The mother of a Marine killed last week in Kabul had her Instagram account deleted by Facebook after she posted a series of scathing messages aimed at President Joe Biden.

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, was among 13 U.S. service members who were killed during last week’s suicide bombing in Kabul.

Nikoui’s mother, Shana Chappell, met with Biden during the dignified transfer of her son’s remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Chappell was not impressed by Biden, and she took to social media to let the world know it.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, didn’t like what she had to say, and so her account was taken down.

She took to Facebook on Monday to describe what happened after she blamed Biden over the debacle in Afghanistan that took her son’s life.

“It seems Instagram took it upon themselves to delete my account because i am assuming it was because i gained so many followers over my sons death due to Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor!” the grieving Gold Star mother wrote.

“I’m gonna assume that Facebook is gonna delete me next! Funny how these leftist one sided pieces of crap don’t want the truth to come out! Keep in mind i only posted about my heart break over my son,” she added. “Those of u who follow me on IG seen the post. My post was even shared on the news and now IG has disabled my account because of that post!

“Guess today I’ll accept those interviews from newsmax,fox,etc…Instagram you can not silence me!!! You deleted my account because my sons blood is on Biden’s hands!! 13 Heros blood is on Biden’s hands!!!!” she concluded.







A screen shot on the post contained a message from Instagram that informed Chappell she could appeal its decision to censor her speech during her time of grief. Not long after Chappell posted about the stunning censorship, her account was restored. The Washington Examiner asked Instagram for comment about its decision to silence a woman whose son just paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The company called its actions an “error.”

“We express our deepest condolences to Ms. Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the company told the Examiner.

A number of Republican lawmakers weighed in online on the latest high-profile assault on free speech by Big Tech:

Shana Chappell is facing a horrific reality no parent can even imagine, and Big Tech is censoring her for sharing her son’s story. As a member of the House Big Tech Task Force, I’ll be demanding answers. https://t.co/6CjC7vEJNI — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) September 1, 2021

This was written by Shana Chappell, the mother of the brave Marine Kareem Nikoui, who was killed in Kabul on Thursday. Kareem died defending our freedoms. His mother has lost everything, and she deserves to have her voice heard — not silenced by Big Tech in her time of need. pic.twitter.com/lfgIgII0Cj — Congressman Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) August 31, 2021

Shana Chappell, mother of Marine and American hero Kareem Nikoui killed in Kabul, has had her FB and Instagram accounts suspended for posts she made about her son. — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) August 31, 2021

Chappell did not let Big Tech keep her silent after the account was restored. She ripped Biden over what she described as callous behavior from him when he met with her and other Gold Star families.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

“I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you. After i lay my son to rest you will be seeing me again!” Chappell wrote in a Facebook post in which she tagged Biden. “Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!'”

She continued: “You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel! U then rolled your f***ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and i let you know that the only reason i was talking to you was out of respect for my son and that was the only reason why, i then proceeded to tell you again how you took my son away from me and how i will never get to hug him, kiss him, laugh with him again etc… u turned to walk away and i let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ‘ok whatever!!!'”

The mother concluded that Biden is responsible for the deaths of the 13 service members due to his handling of the country’s exit from Afghanistan.

“MY SONS BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!!” she wrote. “If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other Heros would still be alive!!!!”

