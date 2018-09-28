SECTIONS
After Being Grilled on Fear of Flying, Ford Confirms Multiple Trans-Pacific Flights

By Jack Davis
at 9:27am
Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday portrayed the fact that she took an airplane to Washington as a reflection of the strength of her commitment to tell her story that she was the victim of a sexual assault at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

However, Ford later admitted she regularly took airplanes for vacations, which some, including Donald Trump Jr., viewed as inconsistent.

Ford appeared at a special Senate Judiciary Committee meeting during which she voiced her accusation of Kavanaugh. He testified that the incident never happened.

Ford’s fear of flying emerged as a part of the story because she had indicated that her fear sprung from the alleged assault, CNN reported.

TRENDING: Nikki Haley Just Revealed What Happened After UN Members Laughed at Trump

During her testimony, however, she was asked by prosecutor Rachel Mitchell about the impact of that fear, because at one point in the negotiations to have Ford testify, she had said she could not get to Washington because of it, Fox News reported.

“May I ask, Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?” Mitchell asked, according to a transcript of the hearing posted by The Washington Post.

“In an airplane,” Ford replied.

“I ask that, because it’s been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is — is that true?” Mitchell asked.

After noting that at one point she hoped the committee would come to her — an offer that was made, committee chairman and Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley later pointed out — she said, “I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends, and get on the plane.”

Mitchell then asked how Ford came East in the summer.

“Also by airplane. I come here once a year during the summer to visit my family,” Ford said.

“In fact, you fly fairly frequently for your hobbies and your — you’ve had to fly for your work. Is that true?” Mitchell asked.

RELATED: Senate Republicans Agree to Flake's Demand, Trump Orders FBI Investigation

“Correct, unfortunately,” Ford said.

Mitchell later noted that Ford’s resume said she travels to go surfing and has been to Hawaii, Costa Rica, South Pacific islands and French Polynesia.

“Have you been all to those places?” Mitchell asked.

“Correct,” said Ford.

“By airplane?”

“Yes.”

After Mitchell pointed out more of Ford’s hobbies that required air travel, Ford spoke up.

“Easier for me to travel going that direction when it’s a vacation,” she said.

