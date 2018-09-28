After Being Grilled on Fear of Flying, Ford Confirms Multiple Trans-Pacific Flights

Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday portrayed the fact that she took an airplane to Washington as a reflection of the strength of her commitment to tell her story that she was the victim of a sexual assault at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

However, Ford later admitted she regularly took airplanes for vacations, which some, including Donald Trump Jr., viewed as inconsistent.

I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying. Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2018

Ford appeared at a special Senate Judiciary Committee meeting during which she voiced her accusation of Kavanaugh. He testified that the incident never happened.

Ford’s fear of flying emerged as a part of the story because she had indicated that her fear sprung from the alleged assault, CNN reported.

TRENDING: Breaking: Potential Swing Vote Announces Support for Kavanaugh

During her testimony, however, she was asked by prosecutor Rachel Mitchell about the impact of that fear, because at one point in the negotiations to have Ford testify, she had said she could not get to Washington because of it, Fox News reported.

“May I ask, Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?” Mitchell asked, according to a transcript of the hearing posted by The Washington Post.

“In an airplane,” Ford replied.

Do you believe Christine Blasey Ford? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I ask that, because it’s been reported by the press that you would not submit to an interview with the committee because of your fear of flying. Is — is that true?” Mitchell asked.

After noting that at one point she hoped the committee would come to her — an offer that was made, committee chairman and Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley later pointed out — she said, “I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends, and get on the plane.”

Mitchell then asked how Ford came East in the summer.

“Also by airplane. I come here once a year during the summer to visit my family,” Ford said.

“In fact, you fly fairly frequently for your hobbies and your — you’ve had to fly for your work. Is that true?” Mitchell asked.

RELATED: Senate Republicans Agree to Flake’s Demand, Trump Orders FBI Investigation

“Correct, unfortunately,” Ford said.

Mitchell later noted that Ford’s resume said she travels to go surfing and has been to Hawaii, Costa Rica, South Pacific islands and French Polynesia.

“Have you been all to those places?” Mitchell asked.

“Correct,” said Ford.

“By airplane?”

“Yes.”

After Mitchell pointed out more of Ford’s hobbies that required air travel, Ford spoke up.

“Easier for me to travel going that direction when it’s a vacation,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.