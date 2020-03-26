Grocery Store Forced To Destroy Over $35,000 Worth of Food After Woman's 'Twisted Prank'

A Pennsylvania grocery store says it had to destroy over $35,000 worth of food after a woman intentionally coughed all over it.

Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne County, near Scranton, wrote about the situation in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Co-owner Joe Fasula wrote that he believed the woman was engaging in a “very twisted prank” when she purposely coughed on the fresh produce and a small section of the bakery, the meat case and grocery.

Fasula said the woman in question was known to be a “chronic problem” in the community.

“While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers,” he wrote.

“We had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with.”

Although the total loss has not yet been calculated, the store’s co-owner estimated it to be over $35,000.

“I am absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food,” Fasula wrote.

“While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food apply, it is even more disturbing.”

The woman will be tested for coronavirus and the District Attorney’s office will decide whether or not to file charges against her, KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported.

Gerrity’s Supermarket is not the first store to have to deal with a customer’s twisted actions.

Police responded earlier this month to a call from a manager at a Festival Foods store in Marshfield, Wisconsin, who said a woman licked the handle of a freezer at the grocery store.

Officers said the woman admitted to carrying out the act to “protest” the coronavirus pandemic, Newsweek reported.

“While sanitizing handles in the freezer section store manager Marty reported looking over at a woman who proceeded to look at him and lick the door handle of a freezer door,” the police report read.

The manager quickly cleaned the handle before calling the police.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 69,210 cases of coronavirus in the United States and 491,623 cases worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

