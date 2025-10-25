Grotesque Baby-Harvesting Operation Taken Down Thanks to Trump-Created Intel Program, Was Stone's Throw from US Border

President Donald Trump’s law-enforcement and national-security successes regularly remind us of his predecessor’s treachery.

Indeed, nothing better illustrates former President Joe Biden’s betrayal of the American people — not to mention Democrats’ broader indifference to violence against women and children — than the myriad horror stories around the U.S. southern border.

Thursday at the White House, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that a Trump-created intelligence-sharing initiative had resulted in the arrest of a Mexican cartel-affiliated baby trafficker called “La Diabla.”

“Her whole money-making operation,” Gabbard said of the diabolical trafficker, “was centered around luring pregnant women, performing illegal c-sections, harvesting organs, and selling newborn babies.”

Moments earlier, the intelligence director had explained Trump’s role in the arrest. She identified a “newly-created national intelligence fusion cell” that has aided both U.S. and Mexican law enforcement. That fusion cell made possible La Diabla’s arrest, as well as others.

Gabbard made those comments during an 80-minute White House event at which Trump himself announced similar successes throughout the country.

“We’re here today to discuss a sweeping, unprecedented, and historically successful operation that my administration has carried out in recent weeks to arrest, prosecute, and permanently remove members of foreign drug cartels from American soil,” the president said at the beginning of the event.

Cabinet officials who led that operation appeared at a table with Trump. They included Gabbard, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.

Readers may watch the entire event in the YouTube video below. Gabbard’s relevant comments began around the 26:40 mark.

Gabbard, of course, has emerged as one of the Trump administration’s shining stars. Her work this summer, for instance, in exposing the role of former President Barack Obama and his national-security team in perpetrating the Russia collusion hoax by manufacturing intelligence should lead to many prosecutions and lengthy prison sentences.

The story here, however, involves the years-long nightmare at the southern border and Democrats’ complicity in it.

Recall, for instance, in Aug. 2024, when the Office of Inspector General at Biden’s own Department of Homeland Security admitted that the Biden administration could not account for 323,000 unaccompanied migrant children.

Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, has pledged to find those children.

Recall, too, Democrats’ palpable and shocking indifference to the families of young Americans murdered by illegal immigrants.

Of course, the party that celebrates abortion is the party of child sacrifice. So it makes sense that we would find them connected to circumstances that enabled monsters such as La Diabla.

In short, this story constitutes one more proof that Trump and his allies find ourselves in a battle against evil.

