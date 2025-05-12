Groundbreaking Report Exposes Massive Biden Failure in Gaza: 62 US Troops Harmed, $230M Wasted

There were 62 American service members injured during the Biden administration’s Gaza aid pier project, marking a higher level of injuries than previously revealed.

The pier, which was meant to deliver humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza amid Hamas’ war with Israel, cost an estimated $230 million and was only operational for some 20 days, per Reuters, which cited a new release from the Pentagon Inspector General.

“Based on the information provided, we were not able to determine which of these 62 injuries occurred during the performance of duties or resulted off duty or from pre-existing medical conditions,” the government report said.

No service members died, nor were there direct attacks on the pier itself.

In May 2024, however, three service members endured non-combat injuries, and one was evacuated from the pier in critical condition.

Reuters cited “bad weather and distribution challenges inside Gaza” as factors that limited the success of the project.

The Pentagon Inspector General added that the military failed to “organize, train, and equip their forces to meet common joint standards.”

The Jerusalem Post issued an analysis of the Pentagon report, asserting that the United States could have merely delivered aid through Israel.

Should Biden have approved this project? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (1 Votes) No: 97% (29 Votes)

Because the nation now controls most land crossings into Gaza, the outlet suggested that the American military could have arranged to send trucks bearing aid from Ashdod.

“The pier was not necessary. Nevertheless, it set sail and was erected in May but only functioned for a few weeks due to bad weather,” the analysis contended.

Some critics of sending aid to Gaza base their reservations on the fact that Hamas, the Islamic terrorist group based in the area, often steals aid meant for civilians.

One report from i24 News in Israel published in late 2023 said that the Israel Defense Forces had filmed Hamas militants stealing humanitarian aid and beating the civilians from whom they had stolen the supplies.

“In footage captured by the IDF Border Defense Corps in Shejaiya, Hamas members are seen forcibly taking humanitarian aid from civilians, loading it onto a Hamas vehicle, beating civilians, and then driving to a Hamas-run site,” the IDF said.

“The IDF is continuing its efforts to enable humanitarian aid — including food, water, shelter supplies and medical equipment — to reach civilians in the Gaza Strip,” the statement continued.

“Since the beginning of the war, tens of thousands of tons of aid designated for international humanitarian organizations have entered Gaza.”

Former President Joe Biden had faced internal criticism from some Democrats over the alleged treatment of the Israeli military toward civilians in Gaza during their campaigns against Hamas.

Some saw the Gaza aid pier as an overture from Biden to the more progressive elements of the party who voiced skepticism toward Israel.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.