Share
News
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured testifying at a May Senate committee hearing.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured testifying at a May Senate committee hearing, is on the firing line from a bipartisan group of lawmakers after reports about animal research conducted by his agency. (Greg Nash - Pool / Getty Images)

Group of Bipartisan Lawmakers Demands Answers from Fauci After 'Reprehensible' NIAD Action

 By Kipp Jones  October 24, 2021 at 5:09am
Share

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is demanding answers from Dr. Anthony Fauci after a government watchdog group accused the agency he directs of funding unnecessarily cruel medical research that used beagle puppies.

The White Coat Waste Project, an organization that advocates against both government waste and medical testing on animals, had accused the Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of appropriating taxpayer funds that were reportedly used to administer experiments on dogs in laboratories in Tunisia and elsewhere.

Fauci’s NIAD is part of the National Institutes of Health.

In a blog post on its website Oct. 12, the White Coast Waste Project shared what it said were documents that proved Fauci and his agency used taxpayer funds for research that included infecting dozens of puppies with parasites. The White Coat Waste Project said that similar testing had occurred three times previously, and that it had obtained that information through the Freedom of Information Act.

“This time, [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases] spent $1.68 million of taxpayer money to poison and ‘de-bark’ 44 beagle puppies,” the group wrote. “Fauci’s taxpayer-funded white coats injected and force-fed the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them.”

Trending:
Watch: Biden Raises Eyebrows with Bizarre Moment Where He Can't Figure Out What to Do with Hands

“These dogs were subject to some of the cruelest treatment imaginable. In a procedure called a ‘cordectomy,’ sometimes called ‘de-barking,’ the puppies’ vocal cords were slashed,” the blog post stated.

The White Coat Waste Project added that in 2016, similar experiments were conducted on puppies at a lab in Bethesda, Maryland, where “infectious sand flies were strapped to beagles, and fed on them for 22 months.”

“The dogs developed infectious lesions, before Fauci’s staff killed and dissected them,” the post stated.

The letter further stated that the testing on beagles was unnecessary, because the drug in question had already been “extensively tested and confirmed…in different animal models such as mice…Mongolian gerbils…and rhesus macaques….”

Do you think Dr. Anthony Fauci will be fired?

A letter authored by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina and signed by 24 members of the House of Representatives, Republican and Democrat, called on Fauci to answer questions about any such testing that has occurred since 2018, The Hill reported Friday.

“We write with grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on canine commissioned by Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses,” stated the letter, which cited the White Coat Waste Project and media coverage surrounding its claims.

In inquiring of Fauci’s agency’s alleged use the $1.68 to kill 44 beagles, the letter stated the animals were each “between six and eight months old.”

“The commissioned tests involved injecting and force-feeding the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them,” the letter stated. “Of explicit concern is the truth that the bill to NIAID included a line merchandise for ‘cordectomy.’”

“As you’re doubtless conscious, a cordectomy, also referred to as ‘devocalization,’ entails slitting a canine’s vocal cords with the intention to forestall them from barking, howling, or crying,” the letter also stated.

Related:
NIH Admits It Funded Gain-of-Function Research on Chinese Bat Coronaviruses

Bipartisan Letter To Dr. Fa… by Dylan Housman

“This cruel procedure — which is opposed with rare exceptions by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Animal Hospital Association and others — seems to have been performed so that experimenters would not have to listen to the pained cries of the beagle puppies. This is a reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.”

The lawmakers concluded that they want answers over how many tests were conducted on exactly how many dogs. Additionally, they asked for clarity of how much money was spent.

The letter also demanded to know if any dogs which were used for experiments were ever made available for adoption and asked about the medical necessity for such testing. The letter further reminded its recipients that the Food and Drug Administration does not require new drugs to be tested on dogs.

“We look forward to your prompt and thorough response,” the letter concluded.

The letter, dated Thursday, was written as the NIH admitted that taxpayer dollars were used to fund gain of function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, NIH Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak confirmed the funding in a letter to GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

Fauci had previously denied that U.S. taxpayer funds were used for such research.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Group of Bipartisan Lawmakers Demands Answers from Fauci After 'Reprehensible' NIAD Action
Biden Still Hasn't Visited Border Amid Crisis, But Has Spent Over 2 Months Doing This Instead
Dire Warning Reportedly Raised Before Baldwin Fatally Shot Woman: 'This Is Super Unsafe'
White House Chaos: Blinken Betrays Biden, Admits Court Packing is How 'Democracies Come Undone' - Video
'Quite Strange': Brian Laundrie's Parents Helped Find Evidence Less Than 90 Minutes After Search Began
See more...

Conversation