Group Connected to Soros Is Spending Millions To Thwart Kavanaugh Nomination

A new liberal political advocacy group, with financial ties to billionaire George Soros, has vowed to spend $5 million to defeat President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

A review financial disclosure forms by the Daily Caller News Foundation determined the group Demand Justice’s primary financial supporter is the 501(c)(4) non-profit called the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which in turn is financed by the Open Society Policy Center.

OSPC has been one of Soros’ primary donation vehicles through the 2012 and 2016 election cycles.

Demand Justice collected $2.2 million from the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

The Fund is largely financed by a handful of donors.

TRENDING: National Guard Deployment Nets Arrest of 10,000 ‘Deportable Aliens’

“Financial statements filed with state oversight officials in 2014 show just three contributors accounted for 70 percent — or some $11.5 million — of the Fund’s total donations and grant revenue,” according to the Daily Caller.

“Disclosure forms filed with the same agency in 2016 present similar facts. Fewer than five donors gave $13.3 million to the Fund, representing 63 percent of their donations,” the news outlet added.

One of those donors was the Soros-backed OSPC, which gave the Fund $350,000 in 2012; $772,000 in 2013; $125,000 in 2014; $550,000 in 2015; and $481,483 in 2016, the last year in which financial records are available.

Demand Justice was just formed a few months ago and is under the leadership of Brian Fallon, who served as Hillary Clinton’s press secretary during her 2016 presidential bid.

Do you think George Soros is too involved in politics? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The New York Times reported that the group is being staffed by Clinton campaign and Obama administration alums.

Fallon told The Times in May that Demand Justice “will be to try to do opinion research and experiment digitally to figure out how we can sustain a conversation and change minds and sensitize rank-and-file progressives to think of the courts as a venue for their activism and a way to advance the progressive agenda.”

The group plans to run a $5 million in a multi-platform effort to stop Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Demand Justice will run television ads in targeted states including West Virginia, Indiana, North Dakota, Maine, and Alaska in an attempt to sway moderate senators to vote against the nominee.

BREAKING: Trump just announced his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Anti-abortion. Anti-healthcare. Thinks Trump is above the law. Here's what you need to know to take action now: https://t.co/RnmOSTwHiW #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/P2mtAtQFSW — #StopKavanaugh (@WeDemandJustice) July 10, 2018

RELATED: George Soros Wants Gillibrand Out of 2020 Contention

Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota were the only Democrats to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, and the Trump administration will no doubt seek their support for Kavanaugh.

The president handily carried all three of the senators’ respective states in 2016.

Similarly, moderate Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska will be the focus Democrat efforts to gain a no vote against the nominee.

Republicans hold a slim 51 to 49 majority, including Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who is undergoing cancer treatment in his home state and will not likely be available for the vote.

The conservative group, the Judicial Crisis Network, has launched an ad campaign in support of Kavanaugh, focusing on his faithfulness to the Constitution.

Judge Brett #Kavanaugh: ‘I will keep an open mind in every case, and I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law’ #ConfirmKavanaugh #AnotherGreatJustice pic.twitter.com/bQOVWOE7U0 — Judicial Network (@judicialnetwork) July 17, 2018

Leaders from several key conservative groups — including the Heritage Foundation, the National Rifle Association, and the Family Research Council — have come out in support of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The Senate Republican leadership is hoping to have the nominee confirmed by the beginning of the next Supreme Court term on Oct. 1.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.