SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Group Connected to Soros Is Spending Millions To Thwart Kavanaugh Nomination

By Randy DeSoto
July 17, 2018 at 5:20pm
Print

A new liberal political advocacy group, with financial ties to billionaire George Soros, has vowed to spend $5 million to defeat President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

A review financial disclosure forms by the Daily Caller News Foundation determined the group Demand Justice’s primary financial supporter is the 501(c)(4) non-profit called the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which in turn is financed by the Open Society Policy Center.

OSPC has been one of Soros’ primary donation vehicles through the 2012 and 2016 election cycles.

Demand Justice collected $2.2 million from the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

The Fund is largely financed by a handful of donors.

TRENDING: National Guard Deployment Nets Arrest of 10,000 ‘Deportable Aliens’

Financial statements filed with state oversight officials in 2014 show just three contributors accounted for 70 percent — or some $11.5 million — of the Fund’s total donations and grant revenue,” according to the Daily Caller.

Disclosure forms filed with the same agency in 2016 present similar facts. Fewer than five donors gave $13.3 million to the Fund, representing 63 percent of their donations,” the news outlet added.

One of those donors was the Soros-backed OSPC, which gave the Fund $350,000 in 2012; $772,000 in 2013; $125,000 in 2014; $550,000 in 2015; and $481,483 in 2016, the last year in which financial records are available.

Demand Justice was just formed a few months ago and is under the leadership of Brian Fallon, who served as Hillary Clinton’s press secretary during her 2016 presidential bid.

Do you think George Soros is too involved in politics?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The New York Times reported that the group is being staffed by Clinton campaign and Obama administration alums.

Fallon told The Times in May that Demand Justice “will be to try to do opinion research and experiment digitally to figure out how we can sustain a conversation and change minds and sensitize rank-and-file progressives to think of the courts as a venue for their activism and a way to advance the progressive agenda.”

The group plans to run a $5 million in a multi-platform effort to stop Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Demand Justice will run television ads in targeted states including West Virginia, Indiana, North Dakota, Maine, and Alaska in an attempt to sway moderate senators to vote against the nominee.

RELATED: George Soros Wants Gillibrand Out of 2020 Contention

Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota were the only Democrats to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, and the Trump administration will no doubt seek their support for Kavanaugh.

The president handily carried all three of the senators’ respective states in 2016.

Similarly, moderate Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska will be the focus Democrat efforts to gain a no vote against the nominee.

Republicans hold a slim 51 to 49 majority, including Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who is undergoing cancer treatment in his home state and will not likely be available for the vote.

The conservative group, the Judicial Crisis Network, has launched an ad campaign in support of Kavanaugh, focusing on his faithfulness to the Constitution.

Leaders from several key conservative groups — including the Heritage Foundation, the National Rifle Association, and the Family Research Council — have come out in support of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The Senate Republican leadership is hoping to have the nominee confirmed by the beginning of the next Supreme Court term on Oct. 1.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."

Tags: American Left, Brett Kavanaugh, George Soros, Liberal, Liberals, Supreme Court

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Officer Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty.

Massachusetts Police Officer Killed After Being Attacked With Rock, Shot With Own Gun

Jack Davis

Queen Elizabeth and President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle in England, July 13(Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Report: Princes Charles and William Refused To Meet with Trump

Brandon J. Weichert

The White House is seen under a stormy sky on February 24, 2016, in Washington, D.C.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Brandon Weichert: The Deep State Finds Its Next Target

Jack Davis

Ron Paul standing at a microphone.T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images

Ron Paul: ‘Biggest Bubble in the History of Mankind’ Is About to Burst

Chris Agee

Lisa Page (L), former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, arrives on Capitol Hill July 16, 2018 arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein alone.Getty Images

85-Year-Old Feinstein Snubbed as Cali Democrats Endorse Her Rival

The Western Journal

Immigration-Separating FamiliesMiguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP,

Judge Angers Leftists, Criticizes Plan To Reunify Families at Border

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul talks with Wolf Blitzer.screenshot CNN

Rand Paul Defends Trump’s Russia Comments Against Combative Wolf Blitzer

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.