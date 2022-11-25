The recent surge in transgender identification is caused in part by peer influence, a growing body of evidence suggests, and some transgender advocates are acknowledging this issue.

Many activists argue that transgenderism has become more prevalent because growing social acceptance allows more transgender people, who would otherwise keep their gender identity a secret, to live openly. Critics of youth gender transitions, however, argue that the growing rate of transgender identification in adolescents, along with rapidly changing demographics of transgender people, are evidence that peer influence is driving young people to identify as transgender who otherwise wouldn’t.

Gender dysphoria used to be observed primarily in males, according to Reuters. That trend has been fully reversed over the past 15 years; among adolescents seeking transgender medical interventions, biological females outnumber biological males by a factor of 2.5 to 7.1.

This drastic change in the transgender population was driven by peer influence, some medical professionals argue. Dr. Erica Anderson, a psychologist who works with transgender children, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that peer influence, particularly through social media as a result of teens’ social isolation, is at least partially to blame for soaring rates of gender identity issues among adolescent girls.

“I think the people who are on the far right who say it’s all social influence are wrong. But people on the far left who say there can be no social influence are also wrong,” Anderson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Adolescents are very susceptible to peer influence, so to suggest there can be no influence on young people is preposterous and flies in the face of everything we know about teenagers.”

A study published in the scientific journal Plos One surveyed 256 parents whose children experienced rapid onset of gender dysphoria. The vast majority, 86.7 percent, of adolescents either started spending more time online or were in a friend group with at least one other transgender person prior to identifying as transgender, according to the study.

The study was meant to explore growing reports from parents of their children suddenly adopting transgender identities after puberty after apparent peer influence. In 36.8 percent of the friendship groups reported in the study, parent participants said the majority of its members identified as transgender. Parents also reported a decline in their children’s mental health and in parent-child relationships following adoption of transgender identities.

Childhood gender dysphoria diagnoses rose 70 percent from 2020 to 2021, according to medical records of 330 million Americans analyzed by Komodo Health Inc. From 2017 to 2021, childhood diagnoses more than doubled, according to the same data set.

Anderson, who is transgender, has voiced criticism of doctors who put minors through medical interventions without thorough psychological screening. Anderson rejects the notion that surging rates of transgender affiliation are driven wholly by social acceptance.

Should minors legally be allowed to receive so-called ‘transition’ surgeries? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (2 Votes) No: 99% (395 Votes)

“I do not believe that there was this huge hidden number of transgender people in previous generations,” Anderson said.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health, which supports medical interventions for children who believe they’re transgender, acknowledged the social contagion phenomenon in its newest standards of care. The guidelines acknowledged a sudden surge in “nonbinary” identities, as well as a growing number of patients who didn’t experience gender dysphoria in childhood — both signs of possible peer influence.

“For a select subgroup of young people, susceptibility to social influence impacting gender may be an important differential to consider,” the standadrs of care read. “However, caution must be taken to avoid assuming these phenomena occur prematurely in an individual adolescent.”

WPATH is careful to avoid suggesting doctors should be skeptical of young people’s transgender identities or assume social influence is driving them.

A growing group of so-called detransitioners — individuals who underwent cross-sex medical procedures but eventually came to regret it — have come out against childhood transitions, and many of them say they were influenced by social media and online communities.

“I would definitely say social media played a role in keeping the process of everything going, as well as some issues with being groomed and preyed upon by people online,” Luka, a 20-year-old detransitioner, recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The youth-dominated platform TikTok is flooded with content promoting medical interventions, including surgeries, as the solution to common adolescent woes such as discomfort with one’s body.

“Rising rates of transgender identification are driven by a combination of factors: the pandemic, social isolation and a huge upswing in consumption of social media. Deplorably, there are medical providers on TikTok telling kids that if they’re unhappy with their body, maybe they’re in the wrong body and should consider transition,” Anderson told the DCNF. “It’s horrible that kids are getting this kind of advice from unvetted strangers on the internet, most of whom have no medical qualifications.”

WPATH did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.