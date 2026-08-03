Growing Number of Conservatives Turn on DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin Over Soft 'Immigration Reform' Rhetoric

A growing number of influential conservatives are calling for the ouster of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin after comments he made over the weekend were seen as a capitulation on immigration.

The criticism intensified further on Monday after Politico reported the opposition to Mullin extended into the Trump administration itself.

According to the report, Mullin is facing resistance not only from outspoken conservative voices but also from within the White House.

“It takes a lot to unite this administration around a cohesive point of view,” an unnamed senior administration official told Politico.

The person added, “Mullin deserves credit where credit is due. Everyone agrees he sucks donkey butt.”

NEW in @playbookdc: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing a growing MAGA revolt, with allies accusing him of being too conciliatory on immigration despite record deportation numbers. “It takes a lot to unite this administration around a cohesive point of view,” a senior… pic.twitter.com/ZoDlu1vS9C — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) August 3, 2026

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According to the report, there is a growing consensus that Mullin is more eager to please his Democratic Party critics than to deliver on the immigration agenda that President Donald Trump campaigned on.

The latest criticism of the former GOP senator was sparked on Saturday after Mullin spoke about immigration reform during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Oklahoma City.

During the event, he said there was a difference between illegal immigrants pursuing legal status and jobs and those who are simply in the country illegally.

“If we’re looking to grow our economy, we need more permanent solutions on [work visas], because this narrative that it steals American jobs is true in some industries – it’s not true for all industries,” Mullin said.

Apparently responding to the backlash, Mullin posted a statement on X later Saturday reaffirming his opposition to amnesty.

“NO amnesty for illegal aliens. Ever,” Mullin wrote. “We are a nation of laws. If you are illegally present in the United States of America—you will be detained and deported. Period.”

NO amnesty for illegal aliens. Ever. We are a nation of laws. If you are illegally present in the United States of America— you will be detained and deported. Period. — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) August 2, 2026

The post did little to calm many of his critics.

Legendary former Border Patrol head Gregory Bovino criticized Mullin for highlighting nearly 900,000 naturalizations over a 12-month period while, in Bovino’s view, celebrating legal immigration without addressing how much a failure to deliver on deportations could affect the midterms for Republicans.

Every time I look up, I see a new terrible answer or thought coming out of Mark Mullin’s mouth in this interview. He proudly announces nearly 900,000 naturalizations in 12 months (95% third world immigrants), then lectures us about the legal process. He celebrates your… https://t.co/q4qcmeYgaH — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) August 2, 2026

Ned Ryun posted, “Can we get a new DHS Secretary please before it’s too late?”

Can we get a new DHS Secretary please before it’s too late? https://t.co/Xfgx2ws5Lx — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) August 1, 2026

Radio host Todd Starnes also laid into the besieged DHS head.

“But that’s not what you told the governors today,” Starnes wrote. “Are you deporting all illegals or just the worst of the worst? If you don’t have the stomach for the job, resign.”

But that’s not what you told the governors today. Are you deporting all illegals or just the worst of the worst? If you don’t have the stomach for the job, resign. https://t.co/8bEJtintNE — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 2, 2026

Journalist Megan Basham questioned how administration officials could so badly misread the views of the GOP’s base.

What I want to know is who did these guys speak to before they went to DC? How do they continually get the mood of their base so abominably wrong? No one wants this except the Chamber of Commerce, which suggests to me that that is the only people they’re listening to. https://t.co/tRgkqAAm9R — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 2, 2026

Filmmaker and activist Robby Starbuck said Mullin projected weakness and urged the president to consider replacing him, adding that he would prefer to see Stephen Miller leading DHS.

The weakness he projects is disturbing. I hope the President immediately considers a replacement. Personally I’d like to see Stephen Miller at DHS. https://t.co/V3KBd1apMH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 1, 2026

Nick Sortor also accused Mullin of encouraging illegal Haitian migrants and people with Temporary Protected Status to pursue permanent residency in the U.S.

🚨 INFURIATING: Markwayne Mullin is ONCE AGAIN encouraging illegal Haitians and aliens with Temporary Protected Status to seek PERMANENT RESIDENT STATUS This guy is a JOKE Make them apply for legal status back in their HOME COUNTRY. NOT while they’re here. pic.twitter.com/KAnUN7mNNv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 2, 2026

He concluded, “This guy is a JOKE.”

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