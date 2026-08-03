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Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin speaks during a July 17 news conference in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin speaks during a July 17 news conference in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Growing Number of Conservatives Turn on DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin Over Soft 'Immigration Reform' Rhetoric

 By Johnathan Jones  August 3, 2026 at 9:25am
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A growing number of influential conservatives are calling for the ouster of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin after comments he made over the weekend were seen as a capitulation on immigration.

The criticism intensified further on Monday after Politico reported the opposition to Mullin extended into the Trump administration itself.

According to the report, Mullin is facing resistance not only from outspoken conservative voices but also from within the White House.

“It takes a lot to unite this administration around a cohesive point of view,” an unnamed senior administration official told Politico.

The person added, “Mullin deserves credit where credit is due. Everyone agrees he sucks donkey butt.”

Do you approve of Markwayne Mullin’s performance as DHS Secretary?

According to the report, there is a growing consensus that Mullin is more eager to please his Democratic Party critics than to deliver on the immigration agenda that President Donald Trump campaigned on.

The latest criticism of the former GOP senator was sparked on Saturday after Mullin spoke about immigration reform during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Oklahoma City.

During the event, he said there was a difference between illegal immigrants pursuing legal status and jobs and those who are simply in the country illegally.

“If we’re looking to grow our economy, we need more permanent solutions on [work visas], because this narrative that it steals American jobs is true in some industries – it’s not true for all industries,” Mullin said.

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Apparently responding to the backlash, Mullin posted a statement on X later Saturday reaffirming his opposition to amnesty.

“NO amnesty for illegal aliens. Ever,” Mullin wrote. “We are a nation of laws. If you are illegally present in the United States of America—you will be detained and deported. Period.”

The post did little to calm many of his critics.

Legendary former Border Patrol head Gregory Bovino criticized Mullin for highlighting nearly 900,000 naturalizations over a 12-month period while, in Bovino’s view, celebrating legal immigration without addressing how much a failure to deliver on deportations could affect the midterms for Republicans.

Ned Ryun posted, “Can we get a new DHS Secretary please before it’s too late?”

Radio host Todd Starnes also laid into the besieged DHS head.

“But that’s not what you told the governors today,” Starnes wrote. “Are you deporting all illegals or just the worst of the worst? If you don’t have the stomach for the job, resign.”

Journalist Megan Basham questioned how administration officials could so badly misread the views of the GOP’s base.

Filmmaker and activist Robby Starbuck said Mullin projected weakness and urged the president to consider replacing him, adding that he would prefer to see Stephen Miller leading DHS.

Nick Sortor also accused Mullin of encouraging illegal Haitian migrants and people with Temporary Protected Status to pursue permanent residency in the U.S.

He concluded, “This guy is a JOKE.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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