Red and blue lights flash on top of a police car.
Red and blue lights flash on top of a police car.

Gruesome Charges: She Was a Miss Switzerland Finalist Then Her Husband Used an Industrial Blender to 'Puree' Her - That Was After He Cut Out Her Womb

 By Michael Austin  December 14, 2025 at 6:00am
A man in Switzerland has been charged with the brutal murder of his wife, who was the mother of their two young children and a Miss Switzerland finalist.

The 41-year-old husband, only named as Thomas in Swiss media because of privacy laws, allegedly decapitated and thoroughly destroyed the body of Kristina Joksimovic, according to a Dec. 10 report from the U.K. Daily Mail.

Warning: This article has descriptions of a gruesome crime that may be uncomfortable for some readers. 

Joksimovic’s mangled remains were found on Feb. 13, 2024, near their home in the region of Basel, Switzerland.

Thomas had allegedly taken pains to destroy his wife’s body and try to hide it.

Some body parts were shoved into an industrial blender and “pureed,” according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

Other parts were dissolved in chemicals.

But the only part of Joksimovic’s body left intact was her womb, which Thomas had allegedly carefully carved out of her corpse.

The autopsy found that Joksimovic’s throat had a “reddish throttle mark,” indicating that she had been killed by strangulation.

But before she died, there were signs she had suffered blunt force trauma.

Her face had several cuts on her cheek and under her eyebrow and nose, per the Daily Mail.

Joksimovic also had bruises on her right lower leg, foot, and shoulder blades, as well as the back of her head.

Some of her hair also appeared to have been ripped out.

When dismembering his wife, Thomas allegedly disarticulated her left upper arm, forearms, and right lower leg.

The entire time, he had been watching YouTube videos on his phone, according to investigators.

Thomas refused to provide authorities access to his phone, which is encrypted.

Thomas claimed that he and his wife had been having a conversation before the incident when she “suddenly attacked him with a knife.”

At one point, Thomas said that he “found his wife dead” by the stairs, but later he claimed that he strangled her to defend himself amid the knife attack.

One person close to Joksimovic said that she had wanted to break up with Thomas but “was afraid of him.”

There had reportedly been other claims of physical violence, with police being called to their home.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation