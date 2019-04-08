Guatemalan Migrant Recruiter Admits ‘It’s Never Been Easier’ To Get Illegals into United States

Word is spreading among Central Americans that, if you reach the U.S.-Mexico border with a child and claim asylum, it’s fairly easy to evade deportation.

“It’s never been easier for us to get families in,” said Germán, a client recruiter for human smugglers, in an interview with the Guardian.

Germán works in Huehuetenango, a Guatemalan district that has experienced the highest rate of migration in the country.

“People want to leave, and we help them. And I happen to make money in the process,” he told the newspaper.

Migrant apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border have reached their highest in over a decade, causing what the Trump administration has dubbed an “emergency crisis.”

Unlike years prior, the vast majority of the foreign nationals currently trying to get into the country hail from Central America and belong to family units.

Originally intended to manage mostly adult, Mexican men traveling alone, the U.S. immigration system has buckled under the weight of Central American families and unaccompanied alien children arriving at the border — many of them actively seeking out border agents and immediately requesting asylum.

A major motivation for migrants to make the dangerous trek across Mexico has been the U.S. media frenzy over child separation.

The influx has been instigated the ending of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, the directive that forced thousands of children to be separated from their families and invoked outrage from progressive groups. After Trump ended the separations by executive order, locals in Central America took it as a sign that, if you arrive with a child, you are more likely able to stay.

“We know people who left just last month and are already in the United States and working,” Agustín Marcos, a Guatemalan citizen who is considering leaving, told the Guardian. According to Marcos, it’s not only cheaper if he brings his daughter, but he feels it will increase his chances of getting into the U.S.

“On my own, (the smugglers will) charge me $11,700, but if I go with her, it’s $5,200 for both of us and it’ll be easier to get in.”

Germán, a 34-year-old who is also an elementary school teacher, according ot the Guardian, offers his clients a range of travel options for getting across Mexico.

His packages range from $11,00 to $7,800, and can even go cheaper if migrants are willing to take routes that are notoriously deadly.

Those cheaper routes “are where you’re more likely to get robbed by organized crime, kidnapped, raped, or killed for your organs,” Germán explained. “We don’t recommend those routes, but we give people their options.” (RELATED: Who Is Kevin McAleenan, The Upcoming Leader Of Homeland Security?)

For Germán and other human smugglers like him, business is booming.

If current trends continue, roughly 1 percent of Guatemala’s and Honduras’ population will have reached the U.S. by the end of 2019.

