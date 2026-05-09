Guess Where Hundreds of Uncounted Ballots Were Just Found in California - Hint: It's One of Dems' Favorite Places

Humanity has discovered how to send a man to the moon and clone sheep, but we cannot count pieces of paper correctly.

Rather, we will not count pieces of paper correctly.

Here the “we” refers to blue states as the Democratic Party has practically made it a part of their platform to make elections as complicated and opaque as possible. What should be simple enough, show up, present an ID, and vote on a given election day, the left has convoluted beyond recognition in comparison to what elections used to be.

The latest has California as the culprit: Humbolt County claims to have discovered several uncounted ballots from a special election held November 4, 2025.

According to the county’s news release, 596 ballots were found in a locked drop box which officials say ensures those ballots were not altered in any way.

The release reads, “The Humboldt County Office of Elections has determined that this error occurred when election workers checked the drop box and there was a miscommunication about whether it had been fully emptied. The Elections Office has already updated its protocols to make sure this will not happen again.”

“A lock out, tag out procedure is now in place for every drop box prior to certification to ensure each one is physically verified as empty and secured before elections results are finalized,” the release continued.

Humboldt County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters Juan Pablo Cervantes commented, “On Monday night around 6 p.m. I was made aware that a ballot drop box from the November 2025 Special Election for Prop 50 was not fully emptied. As a result, 596 ballots were left uncounted.”

“That outcome is unacceptable and runs counter to the core of what this office stands for,” Cervantes added.

“While the mistake occurred after an election worker did not follow proper procedures, the responsibility for what happened ultimately sits with me. I did not have strong enough controls in place to prevent this, but we do now. We have taken corrective action and already updated our protocols.”

For context, CalMatters.org states Proposition 50 redrew congressional lines for the next three elections.

This was deep blue California carving out new districts to help the party.

Humbolt County says the 596 ballots won’t change the election outcome, but is that really what anyone should focus on here? The French can get an election right, but the most powerful country in the world cannot.

Our elections have devolved into less a democratic process and more a mudslinging contest where each side accuses the other of fraud.

We don’t wonder who will get the most votes, but who deployed the most effective tactics to steal the vote.

This started in 2016 with Democrats’ Russia collusion hoax against President Donald Trump and only worsened in 2020 when the coronavirus supposedly loomed so large, a mail-in ballot initiative way the only was to ensure eligible voters could participate.

Scrapping mail-in ballots and drop box voting would be an easy and obvious remedy, but that’s not what states like California want.

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