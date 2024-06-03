Guilty Verdict Hits Barron, Melania Hard as Trump's Family Braces for Sentencing Date - 'It's Tougher on Them'
Former President Donald Trump said on Sunday his wife and youngest son had been struggling with his conviction last week in a New York court more than he had been.
Former first lady Melania Trump and their 18-year-old son Barron Trump both had difficulty accepting the verdict in the controversial so-called “hush money” trial, the country’s 45th president told “Fox & Friends” Sunday.
Trump spoke at length about the trial and its outcome to network hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Will Cain on being convicted of 34 felony counts of supposed business crimes.
When asked about how he continues to campaign with so much going on, Cain turned the conversation toward the Trump family.
“How does your family do this?” Cain asked.
The former president responded that his legal issues had burdened those he loves most.
“So, I think in many ways it’s tougher on them than it is on me,” Trump said. “They’re good people, all of them — everyone, everyone,” he said of his family.
While Trump faces criticism online, on television, and in the courts, he said he is unable to counter some accusations, citing a gag order imposed on him by New York Judge Juan Merchan.
“I have a wonderful wife who has to listen to this stuff all the time,” he said. When referring to the gag order, he added “They do that for this reason. I’m not even allowed to defend myself.”
But the former president said that while he faces everything from a weaponized court system to “salacious” allegations in the media, his wife has remained strong.
“She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her, I mean she has to read all this crap,” he said.
The former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee for president also praised Barron as “amazing.”
“He’s tall, good-looking guy, he’s a very good student,” he said of the recent high school graduate and 18-year-old. “He’s applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes, you know? He’s very sought after from the standpoint. He’s a very smart guy.”
Trump took another opportunity to praise his youngest son when he added, “He’s a very tall guy but he’s a great kid. He’s cool. He’s pretty cool, I’ll tell you.”
A jury of 12 New Yorkers ruled last week that Trump had committed 34 felony crimes of “falsifying business records,” disregarding an admission from Michael Cohen that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from his one-time boss.
The jury did believe Cohen’s tale that Trump reimbursed him for a payment of $130,000 to make a claim from former adult film actress Stormy Daniels go away before the 2016 election.
Daniels had alleged she and Trump had an affair nearly two decades ago – a claim Trump has denied for years.
Trump will be sentenced on July 11 just three days before the Republican National Convention kicks off on July 14 in Milwaukee.
