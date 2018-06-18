SECTIONS
GOP Candidate Receives Death Threats, Releases Ad With Gun By Her Side

This frame grab from a video provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, shows Leah Vukmir, a Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate, sitting at a kitchen table with a handgun next to her as she talks about death threats she received. Vukmir's ad Monday, June 18, 2018, is the first from a Republican candidate in the primary. She's running against Delafield management consultant Kevin Nicholson. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. (Leah for Senate campaign via AP)

By The Western Journal
June 18, 2018 at 7:44am

With a holstered handgun next to her on a kitchen table, Republican U.S. Senate Leah Vukmir promises in her first television ad of the campaign released Monday to stand with President Donald Trump just as she did against death threats in Wisconsin.

Vukmir, a state senator, faces management consultant and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson in the Republican primary on Aug. 14.

Nicholson is running as the outsider in the race and brands Vukmir as a career politician.

The winner will take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November in a race that has attracted more spending by outside groups than any other in the country, based on a tally by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Vukmir frequently talks on the campaign trail about death threats she said she received during that time.

TRENDING: ‘Zero-Tolerance’ In Full-Effect: ICE Arrests 16 Illegals in Montana

Her ad includes a recreation of a voicemail threat Vukmir claims to have received in which the caller says, “I know where you live and I’m going to come for you. You’re going to die and I’m going to be the one who does it.”

Her campaign spokesman, Mattias Gugel, didn’t immediately reply to questions Monday about whether she reported the threat to law enforcement. Her campaign said the ad is running statewide but didn’t say how large the buy was.

Death threats against Walker and Republican lawmakers were reported in 2011 during the tumult of debate over the anti-union law. Walker has frequently talked about threats made back then against him and his family that were reported to police.

In the ad, Vukmir sits at a kitchen table with the handgun next to her. She does not refer to the gun in the spot.

“Ever have someone threaten your life for something you believe in? I have,” she says.

“When Scott Walker and I beat the union bosses, cut billions in taxes and defunded Planned Parenthood, the left couldn’t take it. With President Trump, we can do the same in Washington. Standing on principle takes guts, I know what it takes.”

Vukmir’s challenger Nicholson has yet to run an ad, but groups backing him have flooded the airwaves with them.

More than $11.5 million has been spent by outside groups in the race already, with $6 million going to help Nicholson specifically, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Nicholson’s campaign did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Wisconsin Democratic Party spokesman Brad Bainum did not address Vukmir’s use of the handgun in the ad. Instead, he said she’s spent her political career “selling out our state’s working families in order to enrich corporate special interests and the big donors bankrolling her campaign.”

Vukmir won the Wisconsin Republican Party’s endorsement in May, which she says shows she has momentum headed into the August primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

