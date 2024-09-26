The peaceful and clever trolling of Democrats never gets old.

A “Vote Democratic” sign recently appeared on the top half of a billboard above the CGC Cerakote gun coating shop in Comfort, Texas, much to the chagrin of at least one person associated with the company.

Thus, CGC decided to do something about it.

No, they did not pepper the billboard with bullets. Nor did they set the entire town on fire, as outraged leftists might have done had circumstances been reversed.

Instead, the folks at CGC made good use of the billboard’s bottom half.

Now, the complete billboard, located near Interstate-10, features a message so hilarious that it has gone viral on social media.

In a 23-second clip posted to the social media platform X, a male voice first bemoaned the sign’s appearance.

“They put a [bleeped] ‘Vote Democrat’ sign right above the damn shop,” the man said.

“And that one right there’s still available,” he added, pointing to the billboard’s bottom half. “So, should we do something?”

Do you own a gun? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 81% (728 Votes) No: 19% (174 Votes)

Next came a break in the video, accompanied by the words “A Few Moments Later.”

When the video resumed, the bottom half of the billboard had a new message.

“Just Kidding. Vote Republican. MAGA,” the billboard’s bottom half now read.

Meanwhile, the 1966 hit song “Hold On, I’m Coming,” by the musical duo Sam & Dave, accompanied the video. Former President Donald Trump has regularly used that song at his rallies.

Conservative social media influencer David J. Harris Jr., who posted the clip Tuesday evening on X, called it “Brilliant.”

A billboard in Texas tells people to vote Democratic, so someone bought the space underneath and replaced it with this… Brilliant 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VkQEllZ6Ad — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) September 25, 2024

As of Thursday morning, Harris’s post had more than 6.7 million views.

On the social media platform Instagram, CGC took credit for the new billboard message.

“They started it! Wait for it!” CGC wrote. The company’s unedited video on Instagram includes vulgar language. Readers may view that Instagram post here if they wish.

Of course, the viral video on X got all sorts of attention and met with massive approval.

This is one of the best things I’ve seen all day! — Amanda H. (@SunnyInCali922) September 25, 2024

I love the humor on the right… the memes, the ads and the small jokes like this… and God bless Texas too! — Mac2Texann (@MacTexasMom) September 25, 2024

I wish I could think of something like that!!

Brilliant!

He should let us know how much he paid so we can pay him back! — 🔥MAGA 🔥Strong 🔥 (@proudTexan_MAGA) September 25, 2024

Sadly, we know that if Democrats could censor the new billboard, they would.

In fact, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California probably has another anti-humor bill all ready to go for his state, just in case anyone there gets an idea from CGC.

In the meantime, kudos to CGC and to anyone who helps bring ridicule upon Newsom and his fellow tyrants in that loathsome party.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.