Gun Grab: Deep-Blue State Approves Massive Additional Firearms, Ammo Tax

Arming yourself could soon become more costly in the most populous state in the nation.

California legislators have approved new taxes on firearms and ammunition that could see guns become significantly more expensive than they are in other states.

The legislation, passed in the California Senate on Thursday, would levy a heavy 11-percent tax on all firearm and ammo transactions, according to Fox News.

The tax would create a California state tax equivalent to the highest existing federal tax on guns.

The proceeds of the tax will be spent on school safety programs and California’s gun violence prevention programs.

“Don’t let politics stand in the way of saving the lives of our children and providing mental health care in our school districts,” state Sen. Anthony Portantino, a Democrat, said of the idea.

“Fear should not be on the brow of a parent when they send their kids to school.”

NEW: California lawmakers approve new taxes on guns, ammo. pic.twitter.com/zablm8luJH — LWNC (@LwncNews) September 8, 2023

Do you agree this is an assault on Second Amendment rights? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 82% (301 Votes) No: 18% (66 Votes)

The text of the legislation itself criticizes the increasing revenue that trade in firearms created for dealers and gun sellers after the coronavirus pandemic.

“The firearm industry has also enjoyed record growth and profits for years,” the law reads.

It’s not a sure bet that the legislation will be signed into law by progressive Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom has proposed creating a 28th Amendment to the Constitution that would ban so-called assault weapons and enact a mandatory waiting period for gun purchases.

A spokesperson for the governor said he would “evaluate the bill on its merits,” according to Fox.

“A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor would ‘evaluate the bill on its merits.'” https://t.co/AZKotN25s5 — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 8, 2023

Newsom has until Oct. 14 to veto or sign the legislation, according to KTLA-TV.

Critics of the legislation predicted it would face rigorous legal challenges if signed into law.

That’s not really true. The NFA included a huge tax on the guns it covered. Also, the Northern Mariana Islands passed a $1000 excise tax on handguns, which was ruled unconstitutional in Murphy v. Guerrero (2016). We’ll see if California’s 11% survives court challenges, but… https://t.co/52r93gcC6b — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) September 7, 2023

Chuck Michel, president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, said his organization’s intends to challenge the policy in the courts, according to Fox.

“It’s a poll tax. It’s a tax on exercising a constitutional right.”

“We’re going to have to file a lawsuit to challenge it.”

California already has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the Union.

The heavy state tax would make the left-wing state unique even among its peers with restrictive laws on guns.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.