Democratic politicians continue to abridge Americans’ Second Amendment right to self-defense despite the terrifying nationwide crime waves ignited by their soft-on-crime policies.

In the latest constitutional breach, the blue state of Massachusetts approved a sweeping gun control bill that critics say would impose widespread bans on commonly owned firearms.

On Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House of Representatives passed H 4135, which prohibits firearms in public spaces such as schools, polling places and government buildings, cracks down on “ghost guns” and tightens the state’s ban on so-called assault weapons.

Second Amendment proponents said the bill, which passed by a vote of 120-38, targets legal gun owners while doing nothing to deter crime.

“All of it goes against us, the lawful people. There’s nothing in there that goes after the criminals,” Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners’ Action League, told The Associated Press.

Wallace slammed the legislation as an overreaction to last year’s Supreme Court decision that expanded the right of individuals to carry guns in public for self-defense.

“This is a tantrum. This is a flat-out tantrum,” he said.

In a statement, the NRA Institute for Legislative Action also torched the Massachusetts bill, saying it “re-writes gun laws in the Commonwealth and imposes unprecedented gun-control.”

The group said the 125-page bill impinges on the Second Amendment rights of legal gun owners by doing the following:

• Eliminating due process through expanded “red flag” laws.

• Imposing new “safe storage” mandates in and outside of one’s home.

• Instituting expanded gun registry programs.

• Placing an “extreme financial burden on gun-owners to price them out of being able to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

The bill now heads to the Massachusetts state Senate, where it will likely pass since that chamber is also controlled by Democrats by a lopsided margin (36 Democrats to three Republicans).

Critics said it makes no sense to tighten the state’s already-strict gun laws when Massachusetts has the lowest rate of firearm fatalities in the contiguous United States.

Essentially, gun control laws undercut the self-defense rights of law-abiding citizens while doing little to deter lawless thugs from terrorizing the public.

Criminals always manage to get their hands on guns illegally.

If gun control laws worked, shootings would not be so common in leftist cities, such as Chicago and Philadelphia, that have strict gun-control laws.

At least 26 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said. https://t.co/axmhFxHEYM — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 23, 2023

Philadelphia Police update 2023 homicide count to 349 murders pic.twitter.com/xX2tjMiddv — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) October 20, 2023

What’s especially chilling is that Democratic politicians are rabidly pushing to erode Americans’ constitutional right to self-defense after they demonized and disempowered the police and incentivized lawlessness with their soft-on-crime policies.

Crime has become so rampant in liberal cities nationwide that many people feel they have no choice but to defend themselves.

Woman, 75, fires shot at home invaders – who fire at least 17 shots in return in Oakland’s Chabot Park neighborhood. “It’s absolutely unbelievable what was she able to do,” daughter says. @oaklandpoliceca investigating. @reidforoakland weighs in. https://t.co/8E8xnfGIOm pic.twitter.com/W461JKowRQ — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 1, 2023

Attempted break-in in Washington state at 2AM took a twist when the armed homeowner defended his home, firing at three masked intruders posing as “Police.” A stark reminder of the importance of the Second Amendment. Stay vigilant. pic.twitter.com/zqz9kqAJm7 — NRA (@NRA) October 22, 2023

Making matters worse, the Biden administration ignores America’s horrific descent into lawlessness and chaos while spending billions of U.S. tax dollars to arm Ukraine and other foreign nations.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.