Gun Owner Goes Off on City Council: When Are You Going to Stand Up for Law-Abiding Citizens?

During an emotion-filled moment at a Greensboro, North Carolina city council meeting on Tuesday, a resident asked when his government would start standing up for the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

City officials are currently thinking about canceling the annual Greensboro Gun and Knife Show due to take place in August, WGHP reported.

Some city council members suggested the move last month in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The intent would be to address the so-called “gun show loophole,” though all licensed dealers present are required to comply with state and federal laws regarding background checks.

Resident Mark Robinson came to the council’s meeting on Tuesday night to voice his opposition to the city taking such actions, saying it’s past time officials start listening to the majority of its citizens.

“When are you all going to start standing up for the majority?” he said. “I’m the majority. … I’m a law-abiding citizen who has never shot anybody.”

“Never committed a serious crime. Never committed a felony,” he continued, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I’ve never done anything like that. It seems like every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter’s feet. You want to put it at my feet. You want to turn around and restrict my rights.”

Do you agree with this North Carolina man? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The meeting not only addressed canceling the gun show, but how best to respond to gun violence.

Robinson charged, “You want to restrict my right to buy a firearm and protect myself from some of the very people you are talking about in here tonight.”

“The law-abiding citizens of this community, of other communities, we are the first ones taxed and the last ones considered, and the first ones punished when things like this happen,” he said.

Another member of the public at the event agreed with Robinson’s view, saying, “Gun show or no gun show. NRA or no NRA. I’m here to stand up for the law-abiding citizens of this community.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan defended the proposed move of canceling the gun show, which is slated to take place at the city-owned Greensboro Coliseum.

RELATED: ALERT: US Town Bans Semi-Auto Rifles, Violators to Be Fined Up to $1,000/Day

“We never said once that we should close down any (gun dealers), stop selling any sort of guns, but we do have the coliseum, it is a city-sponsored building. For me it was our little thing that we thought that we could do,” she said.

Gun Owners of America spokesman Jordan Stein praised Robinson for standing up for his Second Amendment rights.

Stein told The Western Journal, “Robinson was spot-on with his comments. Lawful citizens — especially gun owners — shouldn’t be punished for a crazy killer’s action.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.