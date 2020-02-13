As Gun Rights Die in Virginia, 9 States Could Soon Form Pro-2nd Amendment Bastion

As Democratic lawmakers in Virginia chip away at commonwealth residents’ firearms rights, one bill in a Southern state seeks to undo the damage and form a pro-Second Amendment bulwark across the south.

Mississippi House Bill 753, sponsored by seven Republicans in the state Legislature, was introduced Monday.

The bill aims to establish an interstate compact to circumvent certain federal gun laws by establishing a regional power dedicated to the defense of the Second Amendment.

Part of the legislation’s intended purpose is to exempt certain firearms, accessories and ammunition from overreaching federal regulation.

The bill doesn’t stop there, promising to “declare certain federal statutes, regulations, rules, and orders unconstitutional under the Constitution of the United States and unenforceable in this compact region.”

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Pushes 'Truly Ignorant Idea': Give GI Bill Benefits to Americans Who Never Served

Although the same idea of an interstate compact is being used to usurp the nation’s Electoral College by left-leaning states, this is seemingly the first instance the tactic has been used in defense of gun rights.

Federal regulations that would be rendered unenforceable in the compact include those “banning or restricting ownership of a semiautomatic firearm or a magazine of a firearm” and any order “requiring a firearm, magazine, or other firearm accessory to be registered.”

Would you like for your state to join this compact? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (19 Votes) 5% (1 Votes)

Along with the bill’s home of Mississippi, the other eight states invited to the proposed compact are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

A compact of this size would have substantial power, putting a major check on the regulatory power of Washington, D.C.

If this movement is implemented in all of these states, the Second Amendment sanctuary would stretch from the Oklahoma panhandle to the Georgia coast.

The bill requires six of the listed states to approve the measure for the interstate compact to become a reality.

The legislation is missing other Southern states, including Texas, Florida and the Carolinas.

Another missing state, Virginia, is unlikely to find its name on the compact anytime in the near future.

Although the commonwealth’s citizens have made their pro-gun position very clear, Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam continue to shave away residents’ gun rights. Restrictions on magazine sizes and so-called assault weapons are a primary focus of the state’s leaders.

RELATED: Shameless Virginia Democrats Heckle Pastor, Walk Out in Protest of His Prayer

While Democrats in Richmond work to restrict firearms, 141 counties, cities and towns in the commonwealth have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

It’s safe to say that any proposed interstate compact to protect firearms rights in Virginia would die a very quick death at the hands of anti-gun leadership controlling the state.

If this union dedicated to preserving Americans’ constitutional rights is successful, it could boost momentum in a sanctuary movement revitalized by tyrannical acts in Virginia.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.