Gun Store Hilariously Circumvents Facebook's Anti-Firearm Policy

It’s no secret that Facebook isn’t the biggest fan of firearms.

The company has a ban on advertisements that contain pictures or even mentions of guns, forcing anyone who wants to run an ad dealing with firearms to either break CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s rules, or get creative.

And we’re definitely glad that Oklahoma-based Murf’s Guns decided to take the latter approach with a video posted to Facebook on Friday.

The gun store’s video, which was also posted to YouTube, reiterates that Facebook doesn’t allow any advertisements with guns.

And it is comedy gold.

With racks of firearms blurred out and even the word “guns” obscured, the video shows the absurdity of Facebook’s rule.

The over-the-top censorship continues with every word that could even be considered a rule-breaking offense bleeped out until the ad sounds like an episode of “South Park.”

Because of the self-censorship, this video seemingly follows all of Facebook’s rules.

Although the social media giant does allow gun pages to operate on the site, advertisements are prohibited.

Facebook’s ad policy states that advertisements “must not promote the sale or use of weapons, ammunition, or explosives. This includes ads for weapon modification accessories.”

Despite the decidedly anti-gun policies, Zuckerberg himself is usually quiet when it comes to the politics of firearms in America.

After the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, however, he took to his own platform in a post that appeared to call for gun control.

“It’s hard to imagine the loss from the shooting in Las Vegas,” he wrote.

“It’s hard to imagine why we don’t make it much harder for anyone to do this.”

There’s no evidence that Zuckerberg’s strict ad rules have done anything to stop shootings.

But they are absolutely impacting businesses that are forced to find other avenues for advertising.

Although the ad from Murf’s Guns is a hilarious take on social media censorship, it highlights a problem with big tech companies like Facebook being allowed to control national conversations.

With Google, Twitter and Facebook sometimes resorting to outright censorship to silence conservative voices, creative solutions like this may soon not even be enough to get the message out.

