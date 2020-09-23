A 78-year-old Washington state woman stopped an apparent would-be intruder and held him at gunpoint until police arrived earlier this week, according to a report.

KIRO-TV in Seattle reported that a woman who goes by the name Sandy was at home in the city of Spanaway on Sunday evening when her dog alerted her that something wasn’t right.

Luckily, the grandmother was ready for whatever might have been on the other side of her front door when she opened it.

“I opened my door, and standing right 2, 3 feet in front of me was a man. We looked at each other for a few seconds, and he turned and started to leave. And I said, ‘Oh no, you don’t. You stay right there!’” she told KIRO.

Sandy had bought a shotgun years before and didn’t hesitate when the time came time to handle it.

She told the outlet, “I reached over and got my shotgun. And I cocked it, and I told him to stay right there. Told him to go sit on the steps. I followed him out, and I just stood here with the shotgun waiting for the police to come.”

Sandy told KIRO that the neighborhood has experienced a recent increase in crime and that her car has been targeted.

The no-nonsense grandmother didn’t want to see the man get away, but she admitted she was a little frightened at first.

Those feelings of fear soon passed.

“But then I was totally calm, really and truly. I thought, ‘This is amazing!’ I said, ‘You know, I’ve got grandchildren your age!'” Sandy said.

She asked the man on the other end of her gun why he had been prowling around her property, and he made some bizarre statements, she said.

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office eventually showed up and arrested him.

KIRO reported the man told the deputies that he was at Sandy’s home “looking for his wife” and “God had sent him.”

The grandmother told the outlet she is glad she’s safe and that the man who had been prowling around her home is also safe.

Sandy said she felt empowered after neutralizing a potentially dangerous intruder by taking measures to defend herself.

“After he was so meek and mild and sat down like I told him to do? It was empowering,” she said.

“I felt like at least I was in charge. I wasn’t afraid.”

In one final act of leniency, Sandy chose not to press charges against the man. KIRO reported he was released by police.

Sandy’s story had a happy ending, relatively speaking.

Firearms are the great equalizer when one person, whether an attacker or burglar, has a physical advantage.

Had the grandmother chosen not to exercise her Second Amendment right, the story could have had a very different outcome.

