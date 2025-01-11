Share
Gunman from 2016 'Pizzagate' Scare Shot and Killed by Police

 By Jack Davis  January 11, 2025 at 9:42am
The man who fired a gun in a Washington, D.C., restaurant in 2016 under the false impression the business was a front for child trafficking has been killed by police.

Edgar Maddison Welch had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 for his role in what became known as “Pizzagate,” according to The New York Times.

On Jan. 4, the 36-year-old from Salisbury, North Carolina, was shot by police and died two days later.

Kannapolis, North Carolina, Police Chief Terry L. Spry explained the circumstances of Welch’s shooting in a Facebook post.

“At approximately 10:00 pm on January 4, 2025, a Kannapolis Police Officer was patrolling North Cannon Boulevard and observed a gray 2001 GMC Yukon. The officer recognized the vehicle as one normally driven by an individual who he had previously arrested, and knew had an outstanding warrant for arrest,” the post said.

“A vehicle stop was made by the officer and during his interaction with the driver, the officer recognized the front seat passenger as the person with the outstanding warrant for arrest,” the post said.

The post said two additional officers arrived at the scene while the first officer was speaking to the driver of the vehicle.

“The officer who initiated the traffic stop approached the passenger side of the vehicle and opened the front passenger’s door to arrest the individual,” the post said.

“When he opened the door, the front seat passenger pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it in the direction of the officer,” the post said.

“That officer and a second officer who was standing at the rear passenger side of the Yukon gave commands for the passenger to drop the gun,” the post said.

“After the passenger failed to comply with their repeated requests, both officers fired their duty weapon at the passenger, striking him,” the post said, noting that Welch was taken to a hospital immediately but died on Monday.

No police officers were injured.

The post stated that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate and the officers who fired at Welch were placed on administrative leave.

The post said Welch was wanted for a felony probation violation.

As noted by CBS, in response to social media claims in 2016 that a child sex ring was operating out of the Comet Ping Pong restaurant, Welch went into the restaurant with an AR-15 and fired a shot.

No one was hurt and Welch later surrendered to police.

