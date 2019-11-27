Gunman Allegedly Points AK-47 at 60-Year-Old, One 'John Wick' Move Left Punk Dead

A gunman got a fatal lesson on why not to play with firearms after allegedly threatening the wrong man.

After a man broke into the van of 60-year-old Donovan Stewart and his family early Monday morning, the Jamaican native claims the suspect leveled an AK-47 at him.

According to Stewart, who now lives in Florida, the gunman wanted his jewelry.

Stewart, who claims to have a concealed weapons permit, several other firearms licenses, and a National Rifle Association membership, had other plans.

The barrel of the AK-47 was within grabbing distance of Stewart, and he says he acted.

Stewart says he quickly pushed the barrel aside and pulled out his own weapon — a move someone could see in the action classic “John Wick” — but didn’t expect his would-be victim to execute.

Despite being outgunned, Stewart was able to unload his magazine, killing his attacker.

“I am from Kingstontown in Jamaica,” he told Miami’s CBS4. “I am not going to go out like a punk. So I emptied my Glock in his chest.”

Although it’s unclear if the gunman was behind a series of other attacks in the area, it’s now looking like Stewart may have shot a violent repeat criminal.

“I am going to defend my life and those I love,” Stewart said, who was in the van with his girlfriend and 11-year-old son when he was allegedly attacked. “My family is innocent and just don’t put an AK-47 in my face. I will not allow that to happen. This guy also hijacked a woman in a van and was found with her car key. He robbed another woman at gunpoint.”

“You want to come looking for trouble, come to me.”

There’s no telling what would have happened to Stewart or his family had he not been armed.

Although Miami authorities are still investigating, the case looks like a simple matter of self-defense.

Others in the area claim to have been victimized by the attacker, who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars and several cars before trying to rob Stewart.

Fortunately, it looks like the gunman’s reign of terror has come to an abrupt end.

