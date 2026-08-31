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A police car makes it way to the scene of shooting in downtown Las Vegas on June 1, 2020.
A police car makes it way to the scene of shooting in downtown Las Vegas on June 1, 2020. (Bridget Bennett - AFP / Getty Images)

Gunman ID'd in Slaughter of 8 Family Members at Sunday Dinner As Disturbing Motive Comes Into Focus

 By Noah Witherspoon  August 31, 2026 at 9:56am
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Alan Smith, a 44-year-old Montana man, slaughtered eight family members including four children during their weekly dinner after being instructed by his parents to move out weeks earlier. Smith then turned the gun on himself.

According to a New York Post interview with Brad Ireland, whose two children and ex-wife had been brutally murdered in the incident, Smith was a “hermit” who lived with his parents and wasted his days on his computer.

Smith attended Eastern Washington University. Following his graduation he struggled to keep a steady job.

The family had lived in the Seattle area before relocating to Montana where Smith decided to reside with them.

On Aug. 23, weeks after being pressured by his parents to move out, Smith returned home during a family dinner to kill his parents and their kids.

Ireland addressed Smith saying “there were many red flags and many people spoke out” in reference to Smith’s clear mental distress. Ireland added “no one listened.”

According to The Daily Mail, Smith went on a rampage once he arrived at the family dinner, shooting his nieces and nephews Chloe, seven, Owen, 13, Charlotte, 12, and Landon, 15.

He also shot his 92-year-old wheelchair bound grandmother, Evelyn Smith, along with other family members including his parents.

Adam Ghekiere, Megan’s husband and the father of Landon and Charlotte, told reporters, “Monster isn’t even enough to describe what he did.

Ghekiere was working as a rescue firefighter at an airshow when he was informed of the shooting and arson on the property.

He heard about the tragedy while listening to his communications network. When he heard the address of the incident, he realized it had occurred at his in-laws home.

Local police authorities confirmed Charlotte, Smith’s 12-year-old niece, called 911 while the incident was taking place.

Related:
Breaking: Mass Shooting in Downtown Minneapolis, Civilian Killed, Officers Shot

Ghekiere said “I keep hearing her quote to me every time I would say ‘I love you’ and she would say ‘I love you more,’” while addressing Charlotte’s last words to him.

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Noah Witherspoon
Content Coordinator
Noah Witherspoon is a youth conservative activist. He's President of the Turning Point chapter of Weston, director of the I Vote Nation chapter of Broward, and a contributor to Pro-Life Journal. Witherspoon's political experience spans from the age of 11 to today. Even when he was 5, he always felt a deep connection to the office of the president of the United States. That connection grew as he became older, and his work grew as well. Witherspoon worked on two local campaigns, and his writing skills have been shaped from his time as a debate club member starting in middle school.




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