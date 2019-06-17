SECTIONS
Gunman Opens Fire in Downtown Dallas, Killed by Police

Dallas police walk past the bullet riddled glass doors of the Earle Cabell Federal Building on June 17, 2019.Ron Jenkins / Getty ImagesDallas police walk past the bullet riddled glass doors of the Earle Cabell Federal Building on June 17, 2019. (Ron Jenkins / Getty Images)

By Whitney Tipton
Published June 17, 2019 at 10:00am
A gunman opened fire Monday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas and was killed by law enforcement, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The shooter, who was reportedly wearing a mask and combat boots, started shooting around 8:50 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse, which prompted return fire from federal officers, according to the Dallas News.

No one else was reported to be injured.

The shooter has been identified as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, who died at the scene before being transported to Baylor University Medical Center.

Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Foxx, who reportedly witnessed the incident, said the gunman carried a rifle.

Multiple witnesses said they heard between 15 and 20 shots, reported by NBC5, who also described the shooter dressed in tactical gear.

The shooting is reportedly one block away from the shooting on July 7, 2016, where five police officers were slain by a gunman.

Some are now calling for the government to address the issues of “White Male Domestic Terrorism.”

Buildings around the area were evacuated or locked down while police secured the scene.

The investigation is led by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

