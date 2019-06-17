Gunman Opens Fire in Downtown Dallas, Killed by Police

A gunman opened fire Monday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas and was killed by law enforcement, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The shooter, who was reportedly wearing a mask and combat boots, started shooting around 8:50 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse, which prompted return fire from federal officers, according to the Dallas News.

No one else was reported to be injured.

The shooter has been identified as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, who died at the scene before being transported to Baylor University Medical Center.

Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Foxx, who reportedly witnessed the incident, said the gunman carried a rifle.

TRENDING: Supporters Line Up 40 Hours Early for Giant Rally Trump Predicts Will Set Records

DMN staff photographer @TomFoxPhoto captured this image shortly before a gunman opened fire on the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning in downtown Dallas. Fox was waiting to enter the building to cover a trial when the attack took place. https://t.co/y8fWYYuKjs pic.twitter.com/fE1kFlEy9j — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) June 17, 2019

Multiple witnesses said they heard between 15 and 20 shots, reported by NBC5, who also described the shooter dressed in tactical gear.

The shooting is reportedly one block away from the shooting on July 7, 2016, where five police officers were slain by a gunman.

Some are now calling for the government to address the issues of “White Male Domestic Terrorism.”

This probably won’t make the news outside of Dallas, TX but a white man just shot up the federal court house where I handle most of my cases. We need a specific national strategy designed to address the ongoing threat represented by White Male Domestic Terrorism IMMEDIATELY! pic.twitter.com/dQ9L8dcsjq — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 17, 2019

Buildings around the area were evacuated or locked down while police secured the scene.

The investigation is led by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

RELATED: Parents Can Be Prosecuted in Delaware Now for Not Safely Storing Guns

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.