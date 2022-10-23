A suspect has been arrested by police after he allegedly killed two employees of a Dallas hospital on Saturday.

Dallas police identified the man as Nestor Hernandez, 30.

According to WFAA, police responded to calls of a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center at about 11:15 a.m. local time. Upon arriving at the scene, police found two hospital employees who had been fatally shot near the hospital’s maternity ward.

Two Dallas hospital employees have been killed in a shooting inside the hospital and the suspected gunman was arrested after being shot and wounded by police, authorities said. https://t.co/vnnAnrzGOp — The Associated Press (@AP) October 23, 2022

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” the hospital said in a statement, according to WFAA.

“Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.”

A Methodist Health System spokesman said that a police officer who worked for the hospital had wounded Hernandez.

“A Methodist Health System police officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” Ryan Owens, the hospital’s director of public relations, said in a news release, according to The Associated Press. “The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital.”

Police have not yet released any information on what led to the shooting.

Hernandez is charged with capital murder, and may face other charges since he was on parole for aggravated robbery at the time. According to WFAA, he was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested.

The suspect in the shooting at Methodist Medical Center has been identified as 30 year old Nestor Hernandez. He has been charged with capital murder. According to DPD he was out on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor. @wfaa @dallaspolice_ — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 23, 2022

One man told WFAA that his daughter had hidden in a hospital restroom during the event.

“My wife and my daughter, they made it through — which was a blessing,” said Eddie Smith, whose wife and daughter both work on the fourth floor where the shooting occurred.

Smith said that his daughter called him “yelling, screaming and crying” and told him what was happening. He added that “She couldn’t find her mom, my wife,” who had been hiding elsewhere in the hospital.

Smith recalled speeding to the hospital as he was on the phone with his daughter.

“Right at that time when it was happening, your mind is racing,” he said. “I ran a few lights, trying to get here.”

WFAA reported that several patients and employees had moved to another floor to hide from the shooter.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Twitter referred to the shooting as an “abhorrent failure” of the justice system. He said that the Dallas Police Department “will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation.”

We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals.Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events.We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation.This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 22, 2022

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also said in a tweet that he would be praying for the friends and family of the two nurses who were killed.

I am praying tonight for the loved ones and colleagues of the two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center who were violently and senselessly taken from us. Our city loves our healthcare heroes, and our residents will be there for them as we grieve and seek swift justice. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) October 22, 2022

In a Twitter post, Garcia expressed outraged that the suspect was at large to hurt innocent victims.

“Our hearts @DallasPD go out to the those affected by this tragedy, I’m outraged along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system, we give violent criminals more chances, than our victims,” he wrote. “The pendulum has swung too far.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.